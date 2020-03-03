Chi le dice a Soliz que no tiene arrastre, le responden calificándolo de «matón»

Se pelean por ser candidatos del Frente Para la Victoria.
El candidato por FPV, Chi Hyun Chung, le dice a Jaime Soliz. «Ud no tiene arrastre»
Soliz le responde a Chi, «Usted es un matón de barrio» https://t.co/z18Ook5qXs
— Jimena Antelo (@JimenaAnteloT) March 3, 2020
Fuente: Jimena Antelo por Jimena Antelo