Chi le dice a Soliz que no tiene arrastre, le responden calificándolo de «matón»

Se pelean por ser candidatos del Frente Para la Victoria.

El candidato por FPV, Chi Hyun Chung, le dice a Jaime Soliz. «Ud no tiene arrastre»
Soliz le responde a Chi, «Usted es un matón de barrio» https://t.co/z18Ook5qXs

