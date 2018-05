Los Golden State Warriors vencieron a los Houston Rockets 101-92 y avanzaron a la final de la NBA contra los Cleveland Cavaliers

Kevin Durant drops a game-high 34 PTS (21 in 2nd half) in Game 7 to help the @warriors earn a spot in the #NBAFinals

He joins Wilt Chamberlain and Stephen Curry as the third GSW player to score 30 or more points in a Game 7 victory. #DubNation #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/o4F6rHIV4L

— NBA (@NBA) May 29, 2018