Rihanna y su vestido católico: la furia de los cristianos con la cantante por “blasfema”

I don’t know about this #MetGala2018 theme. It sounds a little disrespectful to my religion. 🤔 some of the outfits are immensely blasphemous. 🤷🏾‍♀️ #myreligionisnotyourcostume #MetGala

— Kuzivakwashe👑🇿🇦/🇿🇼 (@bigdaddykingkoo) May 8, 2018