5 cosas que debes saber sobre Catriona Gray, Miss Universo 2018

Este domingo, la representante de Filipinas, Catriona Gray, se coronó como Miss Universo 2018. Detrás de ella, en el evento celebrado en Bangkok, Tailandia, quedaron las finalistas Tamaryn Green, Miss Sudáfrica, y Sthefany Gutiérrez, Miss Venezuela.
Pero, ¿quién es la mujer que durante todo un año portará el título de reina? Descubre aquí algunos detalles de la vida de la nueva Miss Universo.
1. Catriona Elisa Magnayon Gray nació el 6 de enero de 1994 en Cairns, Queensland, Australia. Su padre nació en Escocia y su madre en Filipinas. Cuando cumplió 18 años, Catriona se mudó al país natal de su mamá para perseguir sus sueños como modelo, y esa es justamente la nacionalidad que con orgullo porta.
2. Hizo su carrera universitaria en Estados Unidos, en el Berklee College of Music de Boston, Massachusetts. Además de su título en Teoría de la Música, Gray es cantante. De hecho, durante la gala de Miss Universo, se le preguntó que, si tuviera que escribir una canción sobre su experiencia en el certamen, qué nombre le pondría a la pieza. “Como Miss Filipinas siempre he sentido el amor y apoyo de la gente filipina (…) Llamaría a la canción ‘Levanta tu bandera’, porque hoy estoy aquí no solo como un individuo, sino como 104 millones de filipinos”.
Foto: Getty Images
3. Catriona ama viajar por el mundo y de hecho tiene un blog llamado Cat’elle, en el que narra sus aventuras. Particularmente, se ha dedicado a explorar diversas regiones de Filipinas, China, Vietnam y Estados Unidos.
3. El compromiso que tiene con su país es grande, y su objetivo es acabar con la pobreza de su pueblo. Catriona encabeza un proyecto personal llamado “Paraiso: The Bright Beginnings”, a través del cual recauda dinero para niños en edad preescolar.
5. Catriona ha perfeccionado su “arma secreta” para las pasarelas, y se trata de un giro en “cámara lenta”. Dicho movimiento se volvió viral en redes sociales durante el desfile en traje de baño del certamen Miss Universo.
Fuente: Telemundo