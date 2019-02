Michelle Bachelet condenó el uso excesivo de la fuerza por parte de las cuerpos de seguridad del régimen venezolano

#Venezuela: @UNHumanRights Chief @mbachelet condemns violence at the country’s borders. “The Venezuelan government must stop its forces from using excessive force against unarmed protesters and ordinary citizens.” See full statement -> https://t.co/reQeRR7vVq pic.twitter.com/Sgh9OjulwZ

— UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) February 24, 2019