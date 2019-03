We welcome president of #India, Ram Nath Kovind with affection and respect. We are proud of having him as a guest in our country. #Bolivia is an advocate of integration and looks forward to reinforcing such an important bilateral relationship. We hope he enjoys his stay https://t.co/FILBppJfw7

