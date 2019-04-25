25 años sin Kurt Cobain: la fortuna de su única hija (y su lucha contra las adicciones)

Frances Bean Cobain. (Getty)

Detrás deja una historia legendaria, una relación controvertida con la actriz y cantante Courtney Love, quien siempre se quedará con la duda de saber si es nieta de Marlon Brando (su abuela, la escritora Paula Fox, tuvo un affaire con el actor de ‘Un tranvía llamado deseo’), y una única hija, Frances Bean.

La joven tenía un solo año cuando falleció su padre, a quien, como resulta obvio, no tuvo oportunidad de conocer, pero le dejó un legado que, si lo gestiona bien, le permitirá vivir sin sobresaltos para siempre. Se calcula que recibe unos 100.000 euros mensuales por derechos de autor, pero, además, recibió unos 17 millones de dólares de herencia.

Francis, con su abuela y su tía paternas. (Reuters)

Estas excelentes condiciones financieras no impidieron que cayera en los mismos infiernos que su progenitor y tuvo problemas con el alcohol y las drogas, que admitió públicamente una vez alcanzó la sobriedad y dio por superada esta circunstancia.

Siga las noticias de eju.tv por whatsapp

Nos remontamos a febrero del año pasado, cuando escribió un larguísimo mensaje de redención, del que reproducimos el extracto más significativo: “La forma en la que tratamos nuestros cuerpos está estrictamente relacionada con la forma que tratamos nuestras almas. Así que voy a aprovechar hoy para celebrar mi vibrante salud, la abundancia de gratitud, consciencia, miedo, pérdida, sabiduría y la gran cantidad de otras emociones desordenadas y crudas que siento constantemente”.

Esta artista visual, que declaró en un podcast sentirse culpable por haber heredado un patrimonio de alguien a quien no conocía y que sería equiparable a una deuda que nunca logrará saldar, ha llevado ya una vida muy intensa. Divorciada de Isaiah Silva, cantante y guitarrista del grupo The Eeries, posteriormente mantuvo una relación con Matthew Cook, vocalista de The Ceremonies.

A juzgar por lo que comparte en su perfil de Instagram, que cuenta con más de un millón de seguidores, su día a día transcurre ahora de una manera plácida y sin sobresaltos.

Fuente: elconfidencial.com