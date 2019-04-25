25 años sin Kurt Cobain: la fortuna de su única hija (y su lucha contra las adicciones)

Frances Bean Cobain. (Getty)
Detrás deja una historia legendaria, una relación controvertida con la actriz y cantante Courtney Love, quien siempre se quedará con la duda de saber si es nieta de Marlon Brando (su abuela, la escritora Paula Fox, tuvo un affaire con el actor de ‘Un tranvía llamado deseo’), y una única hija, Frances Bean.
La joven tenía un solo año cuando falleció su padre, a quien, como resulta obvio, no tuvo oportunidad de conocer, pero le dejó un legado que, si lo gestiona bien, le permitirá vivir sin sobresaltos para siempre. Se calcula que recibe unos 100.000 euros mensuales por derechos de autor, pero, además, recibió unos 17 millones de dólares de herencia.
Estas excelentes condiciones financieras no impidieron que cayera en los mismos infiernos que su progenitor y tuvo problemas con el alcohol y las drogas, que admitió públicamente una vez alcanzó la sobriedad y dio por superada esta circunstancia.
Nos remontamos a febrero del año pasado, cuando escribió un larguísimo mensaje de redención, del que reproducimos el extracto más significativo: “La forma en la que tratamos nuestros cuerpos está estrictamente relacionada con la forma que tratamos nuestras almas. Así que voy a aprovechar hoy para celebrar mi vibrante salud, la abundancia de gratitud, consciencia, miedo, pérdida, sabiduría y la gran cantidad de otras emociones desordenadas y crudas que siento constantemente”.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I thought I would start this post by sharing a pure moment in Oahu surrounded by nature & love. This moment is a representation of who I am on February 13th, 2018. It feels significant here & now because it’s my 2nd sober birthday. It’s an interesting and kaleidoscopic decision to share my feelings about something so intimate in a public forum . The fact that I’m sober isn’t really public knowledge, decidedly and deliberately. But I think it’s more important to put aside my fear about being judged or misunderstood or typecast as one specific thing. I want to have the capacity to recognize & observe that my journey might be informative, even helpful to other people who are going through something similar or different. It is an everyday battle to be in attendance for all the painful, bazaar, uncomfortable, tragic, fucked up things that have ever happened or will ever happen. Self destruction, toxic consumption and deliverance from pain is a lot easier to adhere to. Undeniably, for myself and those around me choosing to be present is the best decision I have ever made. How we treat our bodies directly correlates to how we treat our souls. It’s all interconnected. It has to be. So I’m gonna take today to celebrate my vibrant health and the abundance of happiness, gratitude, awareness, compassion, strength, fear, loss, wisdom, and the myriad of other messy, raw emotions I feel constantly. They inform who I am, what my intentions are, who i want to be and they force me to acknowledge my boundaries/limitations. I claim my mistakes as my own because I believe them to be a contribution to a higher education. I am constantly evolving. The moment any evolution ceases is the moment I disservice myself and ultimately those I love. As cheesy and cornball as it sounds life does get better, if you want it to. I’ll never claim I know something other people don’t. I only know what works for me and seeking to escape my life no longer works for me. Peace, love, empathy (I’m going to reclaim this phrase and redefine it as something that’s filled with hope and goodness and health, because I want to ) Frances Bean Cobain
Esta artista visual, que declaró en un podcast sentirse culpable por haber heredado un patrimonio de alguien a quien no conocía y que sería equiparable a una deuda que nunca logrará saldar, ha llevado ya una vida muy intensa. Divorciada de Isaiah Silva, cantante y guitarrista del grupo The Eeries, posteriormente mantuvo una relación con Matthew Cook, vocalista de The Ceremonies.
A juzgar por lo que comparte en su perfil de Instagram, que cuenta con más de un millón de seguidores, su día a día transcurre ahora de una manera plácida y sin sobresaltos.
Fuente: elconfidencial.com