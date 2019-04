El gran y absurdo error que nunca debes cometer si pretendes trabajar en finanzas

sounds like lack in sense or fashion; or quite possibly both. People should wear what they want. The partner should get out of others’ wardrobes, or just get out more. People see an expert for his/her expertise, not for their dress sense.

— 𝑨𝒍𝒐𝒏 𝑹𝒊𝒛𝒂 (@AlonRiza) 2 de abril de 2019