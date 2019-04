Imágenes satelitales muestran un ataque israelí contra una supuesta base iraní en Siria

#Thread 1/4 –#Before,12 April, & #After ,13 April, few hours after the #strike in #Masyaf, #Syria. Completely destroyed structures which were (according to #OSINT) #missiles manufacturing hangars, related to #Iran. See here the #before and #after. #ISI#SSMpic.twitter.com/jaSUp3zBNu

— ImageSat Intl. (@ImageSatIntl) 14 de abril de 2019