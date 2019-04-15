Trump sugiere que Boeing cambie el nombre a sus aviones 737 MAX

El presidente de EE.UU. Donald Trump ha sugerido este lunes que Boeing solucione los fallos de sus modelos Boeing 737 MAX y les ponga otro nombre.
“Qué sé yo del ‘branding’, tal vez nada (¡pero me convertí en presidente!), pero si fuera Boeing, arreglaría el Boeing 737 MAX, añadiría algunas características adicionales y relanzaría el avión con un nuevo nombre. Ningún producto ha sufrido tanto como este. Pero repito, ¿qué demonios sé yo?”, escribió Trump en su cuenta de Twitter.
What do I know about branding, maybe nothing (but I did become President!), but if I were Boeing, I would FIX the Boeing 737 MAX, add some additional great features, & REBRAND the plane with a new name.
No product has suffered like this one. But again, what the hell do I know?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 15 de abril de 2019
Fuente: actualidad.rt.com