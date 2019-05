Attention Mexico!? The scandal over Morales’ unconstitutional re-election bid in Bolivia is part of a dangerous precedent that could be used by presidents in other countries to re-elect themselves. See: https://t.co/Qc3ETYHDxt @miamiherald @tutoquiroga @qtf @beltrandelrio https://t.co/VafM5mMleT





Fuente: Víctor Hugo Cárdenas por Andres Oppenheimer