Despedidos dos agentes de EEUU por sugerir que habría que disparar Alexandria Ocasio

This is Trump’s goal when he uses targeted language & threatens elected officials who don’t agree w/ his political agenda. It’s authoritarian behavior.

The President is sowing violence. He’s creating an environment where people can get hurt & he claims plausible deniability. https://t.co/GuYKPGzSLm

Siga las noticias de eju.tv por Telegram y/o Facebook

— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 22, 2019