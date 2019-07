Las inexplicables erupciones de un géiser de Yellowstone se aproximan a un máximo histórico

Yellowstone monthly update

July 1, 2019, 12:26 PM MDT

SUMMARY: 73 located earthquakes in June; caldera subsidence continues; no significant deformation at Norris Geyser Basin; Steamboat geyser erupts 7 times during the month.https://t.co/nELzHXppjepic.twitter.com/SpLmGHGQqE

— USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) July 1, 2019