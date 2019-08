Advierten de la «triple amenaza» que podría traer a Florida el huracán Dorian

There's an increasing chance for #Dorian to bring a triple-threat of dangers to the Florida east coast…

🌊life-threatening storm surge

🌬️devastating hurricane-force winds

🌧️heavy rains

The onset of tropical storm force winds could be as soon as Saturday evening.

Prepare NOW. pic.twitter.com/Moes49tcyu

— National Weather Service (@NWS) August 29, 2019