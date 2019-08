Productora porno BangBros compra web que filtró nombres y datos personales de más de 15.000 actrices y quema públicamente sus discos duros

«We have recently acquired the website https://t.co/e2TBTNK27Y and today we took possession of all their hardrives full of sensitive and personal information. And now we are disposing of them» pic.twitter.com/qYFXMJus2v

— BANGBROSOFFICIAL (@BangBrosDotCom1) August 29, 2019

Siga las noticias de eju.tv por Telegram y/o Facebook