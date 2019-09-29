Muere el nieto del rapero ‘Snoop Dogg’ solo 10 días después de nacer

Se desconocen las causas del fallecimiento del bebé, y la noticia la ha dado su propio padre.
El nieto del rapero estadounidense Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., más conocido como ‘Snoop Dogg’, ha muerto 10 días después de haber nacido.
La noticia la dio este viernes el vástago del artista, Corde Broadus, a través de su cuenta de Instagram. «Mi hijo hizo todo lo que tenía que hacer en sus 10 días aquí en la Tierra», escribió Corde, de 25 años.
Siga las noticias de eju.tv por Telegram y/o Facebook
«Murió en mis brazos y esa sensación de energía nunca me abandonará», agregó, agradeciendo a sus seguidores por las condolencias.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Thank you for all the condolences. I think we missed the biggest lesson tho. My son did all he needed to do in his 10 days here on earth. He has now graduated and continuing to do work. He died in my arms and that feeling of energy will never leave me. Kai wants all of you to kno he’s doing great and wants to continue to inspire those who light is dim. It makes perfect sense to me why 2 spiritual loving and healing people like me and Soraya was given an angel like Kai and now we will use his energy to raise 11 to the best person she can be for ALL of us. Life is beautiful y’all and I want y’all to kno Soraya is at peace and is moving forward with huge smiles and A little baby running around thinking she grown 😁😂🤙🏿. Jus want to use my spotlight for happiness and growth and not anything less than. Thank you! Now let’s get back to our soul purpose – Kai Love
Se desconocen las causas de la muerte del bebé.
Por su parte, ‘Snoop Dogg’, de 47 años, a través de las redes sociales dejó un mensaje aparentemente dedicado para su hijo, en el que decía: «Si te enfrentas a algo que no entiendes: elige confiar en Dios. Recuerda todo lo que él hizo por ti. Su camino es más alto que el nuestro».
Fuente: actualidad.rt.com