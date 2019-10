«De momento, la tormenta más potente en la Tierra»: Supertifón Hagibis se dirige hacia Japón

#Hagibis has intensified by 90 mph in 18 hours – from a tropical storm to a #supertyphoon. This is the most intensification by a tropical cyclone in the western North Pacific in 18 hours since Yates in 1996 also intensified by 90 mph in 18 hours. pic.twitter.com/OspbbYwr4D

— Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) October 7, 2019