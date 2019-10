Descubren el primer esqueleto casi completo de un tiburón prehistórico que vivió hace cientos millones de años

First skeletal remains of #Phoebodus found in Morocco

An international team of researchers has found the first skeletal remains of Phoebodus—an ancient shark—in the Anti-Atlas Mountains in Morocco. In their paper published in Proceedings of the Royal…https://t.co/LDO2mwDCzbpic.twitter.com/iQR7C5mQsA

— Science Academy (@SienceAcademy) October 4, 2019