En vivo: dos astronautas de la NASA protagonizarán la primera caminata espacial exclusiva de mujeres

Third spacewalk in a busy season of spacewalks this week. Date is unnon bc teh task was unforeseen: replacing a unit that failed during power-ups of new batteries. Very good that we have 4 expert spacewalkers on board to shoulder this tough task. They are teh A-team! https://t.co/pJKrOGbBbe

— Anne McClain (@AstroAnnimal) October 15, 2019