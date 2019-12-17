Thank you President @realDonaldTrump. In #Bolivia we stopped a slow motion coup with a gr…

Thank you President @realDonaldTrump. In #Bolivia we stopped a slow motion coup with a grotesquely fraudulent finale. Evo violated the constitution and 21F referendum for a 3rd and then 4th term; in October he blatantly tried to steal the election. Bolivia will not be a new Cuba https://t.co/Rs44r8crXv
