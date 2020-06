China pone en funcionamiento la central hidroeléctrica ‘más inteligente’ del mundo

LOOK! CTG completed the main structure of the world’s first 300-meter, low-heat hydroelectric dam at the Wudongde Hydropower Station in southwest China. Click on the video to watch this amazing achievement that took 3 years and 3 months to complete. #dam #chinaspeed pic.twitter.com/JAD1g1JQ3e

— CTG (@CTG_1993) June 17, 2020