Dios lo tenga a su lado querido Dr. Urenda. Nos quedamos con su ejemplo de lucha…

...swept through the highest echelons of power, infecting the interim president, Jeanine Añez , and half her Cabinet, fueling a sense of helplessness...

www.nytimes.com | 20 hours ago

...virus swiftly swept through the highest echelons of power, infecting the interim president, Jeanine Añez , and half of her cabinet, fueling a sense of...

Compartido: 373