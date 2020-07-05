¿Kanye West como mandatario y Kim Kardashian como primera dama? Las redes se muestran escépticas ante las aspiraciones del músico a la Presidencia

Una avalancha de memes llenó Internet después de que el rapero anunciara este 4 de julio que participará en las presidenciales en el 2020.

Momentos después de que Kanye West anunciara este 4 de julio su intención de participar en las presidenciales este año, numerosos internautas acudieron a las redes sociales para responder a la noticia con una ola de memes.

La mayoría de los usuarios bromeó sobre el propio rapero y su deseo de ser presidente. «El nuevo himno nacional de Kanye después de que se convierta en el presidente», escribió uno.

Sin embargo, muchos internautas prestaron atención a su esposa, Kim Kardashian, y trataron de imaginarla como primera dama de EE.UU.


Al mismo tiempo, algunas personas se enfocaron en la posible reacción a la noticia de Donald Trump y Joe Biden.

 

Fuente: actualidad.rt.com