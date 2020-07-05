¿Kanye West como mandatario y Kim Kardashian como primera dama? Las redes se muestran escépticas ante las aspiraciones del músico a la Presidencia

Una avalancha de memes llenó Internet después de que el rapero anunciara este 4 de julio que participará en las presidenciales en el 2020.
Momentos después de que Kanye West anunciara este 4 de julio su intención de participar en las presidenciales este año, numerosos internautas acudieron a las redes sociales para responder a la noticia con una ola de memes.
La mayoría de los usuarios bromeó sobre el propio rapero y su deseo de ser presidente. «El nuevo himno nacional de Kanye después de que se convierta en el presidente», escribió uno.
kanye’s new national anthem after he becomes president #2020vision pic.twitter.com/98d7S357bk
— dominant 🦧 (@lifelessrookie) July 5, 2020
KANYE WEST FOR PRESIDENT. #2020VISION 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/pdXBCHafLW
— Photos Of KimYe (@PhotosOfKanye) July 5, 2020
Kanye really running for president…. we’re in a crazy timeline right now and I’m all for it. #kanye2020 #2020Vision pic.twitter.com/BpkkaAbwrG
— Felipe🐝 (@pepe_614) July 5, 2020
Kanye West launching his presidential bid this late into the year is so on brand for him. And I actually score a point here! #2020VISION pic.twitter.com/CYfl1caB0u
— Leziga Barikor 🇳🇬📽 (@LezigaBarikor) July 5, 2020
No thanks. pic.twitter.com/HHP5yYkOMo
— Tired&Angry (@FakeJerryOlaya) July 5, 2020
We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION
— ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020
Sin embargo, muchos internautas prestaron atención a su esposa, Kim Kardashian, y trataron de imaginarla como primera dama de EE.UU.
The first lady ➡️➡️➡️↔️➡️➡️➡️➡️ Kim Kardashian
WTF pic.twitter.com/eieCKGM0EH
— @comoYoSiempre 🇨🇴 (@ComoYoSiempre) July 5, 2020
kim kardashian as the first lady when kanye becomes the president😩😭there is gonna be a whole church in the white house pic.twitter.com/gc9u7HXHGX
— 𝓒𝓮𝓵𝓮𝓫 𝓢𝓹𝓪𝓶 💰 (@CelebrityFasho4) July 5, 2020
HAHAHA imagine Kim kardashian as First Lady. Y’all give celebrities too much attention!!! Kanye OMG please stop. pic.twitter.com/d1oTWKNJZ0
— Mateo (@mateeolazo) July 5, 2020
everybody talking about kanye west … but I only think on the possibility of kim kardashian being the FIRST LADY of the united states of america pic.twitter.com/HLARVpoGnC
— ً (@vogueboss) July 5, 2020
É sério que Kanye West confirmou que vai se candidatar a presidente dos Estados Unidos?? Imagina a Kim Kardashian de primeira dama pic.twitter.com/7Rrnr0aW7Q
— Sara 🍼 (@comentaffs) July 5, 2020
imagine kim kardashian as the first lady… pic.twitter.com/gqBsrfPWPC
— em☆ (@fentydepp) July 5, 2020
Al mismo tiempo, algunas personas se enfocaron en la posible reacción a la noticia de Donald Trump y Joe Biden.
Kanye West running for President*
Trump and Biden:#2020VISION
pic.twitter.com/6BZKR666SR
— EzDz (@HennyGawdIsBack) July 5, 2020
Fuente: actualidad.rt.com