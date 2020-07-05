¿Kanye West como mandatario y Kim Kardashian como primera dama? Las redes se muestran escépticas ante las aspiraciones del músico a la Presidencia

Una avalancha de memes llenó Internet después de que el rapero anunciara este 4 de julio que participará en las presidenciales en el 2020.

Momentos después de que Kanye West anunciara este 4 de julio su intención de participar en las presidenciales este año, numerosos internautas acudieron a las redes sociales para responder a la noticia con una ola de memes.

La mayoría de los usuarios bromeó sobre el propio rapero y su deseo de ser presidente. «El nuevo himno nacional de Kanye después de que se convierta en el presidente», escribió uno.

Kanye really running for president…. we’re in a crazy timeline right now and I’m all for it. #kanye2020 #2020Vision pic.twitter.com/BpkkaAbwrG — ‎Felipe🐝 (@pepe_614) July 5, 2020

Kanye West launching his presidential bid this late into the year is so on brand for him. And I actually score a point here! #2020VISION pic.twitter.com/CYfl1caB0u — Leziga Barikor 🇳🇬📽 (@LezigaBarikor) July 5, 2020

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

Sin embargo, muchos internautas prestaron atención a su esposa, Kim Kardashian, y trataron de imaginarla como primera dama de EE.UU.

The first lady ➡️➡️➡️↔️➡️➡️➡️➡️ Kim Kardashian WTF pic.twitter.com/eieCKGM0EH — @comoYoSiempre 🇨🇴 (@ComoYoSiempre) July 5, 2020

kim kardashian as the first lady when kanye becomes the president😩😭there is gonna be a whole church in the white house pic.twitter.com/gc9u7HXHGX — 𝓒𝓮𝓵𝓮𝓫 𝓢𝓹𝓪𝓶 💰 (@CelebrityFasho4) July 5, 2020

HAHAHA imagine Kim kardashian as First Lady. Y’all give celebrities too much attention!!! Kanye OMG please stop. pic.twitter.com/d1oTWKNJZ0 — Mateo (@mateeolazo) July 5, 2020

everybody talking about kanye west … but I only think on the possibility of kim kardashian being the FIRST LADY of the united states of america pic.twitter.com/HLARVpoGnC — ً (@vogueboss) July 5, 2020

É sério que Kanye West confirmou que vai se candidatar a presidente dos Estados Unidos?? Imagina a Kim Kardashian de primeira dama pic.twitter.com/7Rrnr0aW7Q — Sara 🍼 (@comentaffs) July 5, 2020

imagine kim kardashian as the first lady… pic.twitter.com/gqBsrfPWPC — em☆ (@fentydepp) July 5, 2020



Al mismo tiempo, algunas personas se enfocaron en la posible reacción a la noticia de Donald Trump y Joe Biden.

Fuente: actualidad.rt.com