La agresión en redes sociales que mella la dignidad de la Presidenta del Senado,…

www.commondreams.org | 20 hours ago

...immediate backlash from the Bolivian left. Former President Evo Morales, who was ousted in a military coup last November, accused the Añez government... the regime that came to power last year after a US-backed military coup that ousted Bolivia's first Indigenous president, Evo Morales. pic.twitter.com/snDP0iuDHC...

Compartido: 1.5K