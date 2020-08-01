Baldivieso se recupera de Covid-19: Acabo de vencer el partido más difícil de mi vida

Julio César Baldivieso, el DT de Aurora anunció su recuperación al COVID: “Han sido dos meses y dos días de sufrir, de tener el COVID dentro pero gracias a Dios me hice el examen ayer y hemos dado ya negativo; agradecerle a Dios por una nueva oportunidad. Acabamos de vencer el partido más difícil de mi vida ya que gracias a nuestro creador hemos podido salir de esto”, enfatizó el entrenador.

Baldivieso recovers from COVID: I just beat the hardest match of my life

Julio César Baldivieso, Aurora’s DT announced his recovery to COVID: ′′ It’s been two months and two days of suffering, having COVID inside but thank God I took the exam yesterday and we have already tested negative; thank God for one new opportunity. We just beat the hardest match of my life as thanks to our creator we have been able to get out of this «, the coach stressed.

