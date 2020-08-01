Choque: “Denuncias contra Evo Morales no afecta de ninguna manera a Luis Arce, ni al MAS”

El presidente de la cámara de diputados, Sergio Choque, señaló que las denuncias contra Evo Morales no afectan al MAS, ni a Luis Arce, porque el pueblo ya tiene una línea: de que no podemos seguir siendo asaltados por un gobierno transitorio.

Clash: ′′ Complaints against Evo Morales in no way affects Luis Arce, or the MAS ′′

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Clock, pointed out that complaints against Evo Morales do not affect the MAS, nor Luis Arce, because the people already have a line: that we cannot continue to be assaulted by a transitional government.

Translated