Estos son los 150 juegos de Xbox que podrás jugar en Android a partir de hoy con Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Project XCloud llega oficialmente a España este 15 de septiembre, y lo hace directamente dentro del ya excelente Xbox Game Pass Ultimate sin coste adicional. Es decir, todos los jugadores que ya cuenten con una suscripción de este tipo obtienen acceso instantáneo a más de 150 juegos en Android.
Microsoft ha publicado la lista oficial de títulos que estarán disponibles en la plataforma desde el día uno, y lo que hace un par de meses rondaba los 100 juegos, en este momento sobrepasa la cifra de 150. Videojuegos de Xbox que podemos jugar en streaming desde la nube en nuestros móviles o tablets Android.
1 euro por el primer mes y crossplay con múltiples juegos de PC y Xbox
Quizás una de las mayores ventajas que este servicio es que por solo 1 euro cualquiera puede probar Xbox Game Pass Ultimate durante un mes, a partir del segundo mes la suscripción tiene un valor de 12.99 euros al mes, y los juegos en Android son solo el último beneficio añadido.
Todos estos juegos pueden ser disfrutados ya sea en consolas, PC, y desde la nube en nuestros móviles Android. La lista incluye videojuegos triple A de los estudios de Microsoft como Forza Horizon 4, Gears 5, o Sea of Thieves que además ofrecen crossplay con las versiones de Xbox y PC.
Y además del centenar y medio de juegos ya disponibles, podemos esperar que para cuando se lance la Xbox Series X y la Xbox Series S el próximo mes de noviembre, también podremos contar con el catálogo de EA Play del cual varios juegos seleccionados podrán jugarse desde la nube en Android.
Recuerda que los requisitos para poder jugar desde Android son:
- Tener una cuenta de Microsoft y un gamertag de Xbox. Si no tienes, puedes crearlos desde aquí.
- Un teléfono o tableta con Android 6.0 o superior y Bluetooth versión 4.0.
- Un mando inalámbrico de Xbox One con Bluetooth.
- Acceso a WiFi o conexión de datos móviles de 10 Mbps de bajada. Si usas WiFi, te recomiendan una conexión de 5 Ghz.
- Descargar la aplicación de Xbox Game Pass desde la Play Store de Google o desde la Samsung Galaxy Store
Esta es la lista completa de juegos:
Fuente: Link