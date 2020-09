Oxfam advierte que el 1 % más rico de la población mundial genera el doble de emisiones de CO2 que el 50 % más pobre

LATEST: The carbon emissions of the richest 1% of the world are more than *double* the emissions of the poorest half of humanity.

Over-consumption of the elites is fueling #ClimateCrisis yet it’s poor communities & young people who pay the price.

👉🏾 https://t.co/15GwT9zlBf pic.twitter.com/f4cNGkMJQE

— Oxfam International (@Oxfam) September 21, 2020