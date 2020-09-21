¡Para la historia! Los premios Emmy 2020 fueron todo un éxito y ya anunciaron a todos los ganadores

La 72ª de los Emmy, sin duda, marcó pauta este 2020 por haber hecho de su celebración un evento virtual, debido a las restricciones causadas por el coronavirus. Aunque se perfilaba como una de las menos relevantes de los últimos años, en esta oportunidad dio muchísimo de qué hablar.



A continuación la lista de ganadores:

COMEDIA

Mejor actor principal

  • Anthony Anderson (‘Black-ish’)
  • Don Cheadle (‘Black Monday’)
  • Ted Danson (‘The Good Place’)
  • Michael Douglas (‘El método Kominsky’)
  • Eugene Levy (‘Schitt’s Creek‘) (GANADOR)
  • Ramy Youssef (‘Ramy’)

Mejor actriz principal

  • Chirstina Applegate (‘Dead to me’)
  • Rachel Brosnahan (‘La maravillosa Sra. Maisel’)
  • Linda Cardellini (‘Dead to me’)
  • Catherine O’Hara (‘Schitt’s Creek’) (GANADORA)
  • Issa Rae (‘Insecure’)
  • Tracee Ellis Ross (‘Black-ish’)

Mejor actor secundario

  • Mahershala Ali (‘Ramy’)
  • Alan Arkin (‘El método Kominsky’)
  • Andre Braugher (‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’)
  • Sterling K. Brown (‘La maravillosa Sra. Maisel’)
  • William Jackson Harper (‘The Good Place’)
  • Daniel Levy (‘Schitt’s Creek’) (GANADOR)
  • Tony Shalhoub (‘La maravillosa Sra. Maisel’)
  • Kenan Thompson (‘Saturday Night Live’)

Mejor actriz secundaria

  • Alex Borstein (‘La maravillosa Sra. Maisel’)
  • D’Arcy Carden (‘The Good Place’)
  • Betty Gilpin (‘GLOW’)
  • Marin Hinkle (‘La maravillosa Sra. Maisel’)
  • Kate McKinnon (‘Saturday Night Live’)
  • Annie Murphy (‘Schitt’s Creek’) (GANADORA)
  • Yvonne Orji (‘Insecure’)
  • Cecily Strong (‘Saturday Night Live’)

Mejor guion

  • Michael Schur (‘The good place’)
  • Tony McNamara (‘The Great’)
  • Daniel Levy (‘Schitt’s Creek’) (GANADOR)
  • David West Read (‘Schitt’s Creek’)
  • Sam Johnson y Chris Marcil (‘Lo que hacemos en las sombras’)
  • Paul Simms (‘Lo que hacemos en las sombras’)
  • Stefani Robinson (‘Lo que hacemos en las sombras’)

Mejor dirección

  • Matt Shakman (‘The Great’)
  • Amy Sherman-Palladino (‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’)
  • Daniel Palladino (‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’)
  • Gail Mancuso (‘Modern family’)
  • Ramy Youssef (‘Ramy’)
  • Andrew Cividino y Dan Levy (‘Schitt’s Creek’) (GANADOR)
  • James Burrows (‘Will & Grace’)

Mejor comedia

  • ‘Larry David’
  • ‘Dead To Me’
  • ‘The Good Place’
  • ‘Insecure’
  • ‘El método Kominsky’
  • ‘La maravillosa Sra. Maisel’
  • ‘Schitt’s Creek’ (GANADORA)
  • ‘Lo que hacemos en las sombras’

DRAMA

Mejor actor principal

  • Jason Bateman (‘Ozark’)
  • Sterling K. Brown (‘This is us’)
  • Steve Carell (‘The Morning Show’)
  • Bryan Cox (‘Succession’)
  • Billy Porter (‘Pose’)
  • Jeremy Strong (‘Succession’) (GANADOR)

Mejor actriz principal

  • Jennifer Aniston (‘The Morning Show’)
  • Olivia Colman (‘The Crown’)
  • Jodie Comer (‘Killing Eve’)
  • Laura Linney (‘Ozark’)
  • Sandra Oh (‘Killing Eve’)
  • Zendaya (‘Euphoria‘) (GANADORA)

Mejor actor secundario

  • Nicholas Braun (‘Succession’)
  • Billy Crudup (‘The Morning Show’) (GANADOR)
  • Kieran Culkin (‘Succession’)
  • Mark Duplass (‘The Morning Show’)
  • Giancarlo Esposito (‘Better Call Saul’)
  • Matthew Macfadyen (‘Succession’)
  • Bradley Whitford (‘El cuento de la criada’)
  • Jeffrey Wright (‘Westworld’)

Mejor actriz secundaria

  • Helena Bonham Carter (‘The Crown’)
  • Laura Dern (‘Big Little Lies’)
  • Julia Garner (‘Ozark’) (GANADORA)
  • Thandie Newton (‘Westworld’)
  • Fiona Shaw (‘Killing Eve’)
  • Sarah Snook (‘Succession’)
  • Meryl Streep (‘Big Little Lies’)
  • Samira Wiley (‘El cuento de la criada’)

Mejor guion

  • Thomas Schnauz (‘Better call Saul’)
  • Gordon Smith (‘Better call Saul’)
  • Peter Morgan (‘The Crown’)
  • Chris Mundy (‘Ozark’)
  • John Shiban (‘Ozark’)
  • Miki Johnson (‘Ozark’)
  • Jesse Armstrong (‘Succession’) (GANADOR)

Mejor dirección

  • Benjamin Caron (‘The Crown’)
  • Jessica Hobbs (‘The Crown’)
  • Lesli Linka Glatter (‘Homeland’)
  • Mimi Leder (‘The Morning Show’)
  • Alik Shakarov (‘Ozark’)
  • Ben Semanoff (‘Ozark’)
  • Andrij Parekh (‘Succession’) (GANADOR)
  • Mark Mylod (‘Succession’)

Mejor drama

  • ‘Better Call Saul’
  • ‘The Crown’
  • ‘El cuento de la criada’
  • ‘Killing Eve’
  • ‘Ozark’
  • ‘The Mandalorian’
  • ‘Stranger Things’
  • ‘Succession’ (GANADORA)

SERIE LIMITADA Y TV MOVIES

Mejor actor principal

  • Jeremy Irons (‘Watchmen’)
  • Hugh Jackman (‘La estafa (Bad Education)’)
  • Paul Mescal (‘Normal People’)
  • Jeremy Pope (‘Hollywood’)
  • Mark Ruffalo (‘La innegable verdad‘) (GANADOR)

Mejor actriz principal

  • Cate Blanchett (‘Mrs. America’)
  • Shira Haas (‘Unorthodox’)
  • Regina King (‘Watchmen’) (GANADORA)
  • Octavia Spencer (‘Madam C.J. Walker: Una mujer hecha a sí misma’)
  • Kerry Washington (‘Little Fires Everywhere’)

Mejor actor secundario

  • Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (‘Watchmen’) (GANADOR)
  • Jovan Adepo (‘Watchmen’)
  • Tituss Burgess (‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy contra el reverendo’)
  • Louis Gosset (‘Watchmen’)
  • Dylan McDermott (‘Hollywood’)
  • Jim Parsons (‘Hollywood’)

Mejor actriz secundaria

  • Uzo Aduba (‘Mrs. America’) (GANADORA)
  • Toni Collette (‘Creedme’)
  • Margo Martindale (‘Mrs. America’)
  • Jean Smart (‘Watchmen’)
  • Holland Taylor (‘Hollywood’)
  • Tracey Ullman (‘Mrs. America’)

Mejor guion

  • Tanya Barfield (‘Mrs America’)
  • Sally Rooney y Alice Birch (‘Normal People’)
  • Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon y Ayelet Waldman (‘Creedme’)
  • Anna Winger (‘Unorthodox’)
  • Damon Lindelof y Cord Jefferson (‘Watchmen’) (GANADORES)

Mejor dirección

  • Lynn Shelton (‘Little fires everywhere’)
  • Lenny Abrahamson (‘Normal People’)
  • Maria Schrader (‘Unorthodox’) (GANADORA)
  • Nicole Kassell (‘Watchmen’)
  • Steph Green (‘Watchmen’)
  • Stephen Williams (‘Watchmen’)

Mejor serie limitada

  • ‘Little Fires Everywhere’
  • ‘Mrs. America’
  • ‘Creedme’
  • ‘Unorthodox’
  • ‘Watchmen’ (GANADORA)

Mejor película

  • ‘American Son’
  • ‘La estafa’ (GANADORA)
  • ‘Dolly Parton: Acordes del corazón – These Old Bones’
  • ‘El camino: A Breaking Bad Movie’
  • ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy contra el reverendo’

VARIEDADES Y REALITIES

Mejor programa de competición

  • ‘The Masked Singer’
  • ‘Nailed It’
  • ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ (GANADOR)
  • ‘Top Chef’
  • ‘The Voice’

Mejor talk show

  • ‘The Daily Show’
  • ‘Full Frontal’
  • ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’
  • ‘Last Week Tonight’ (GANADOR)
  • ‘The Late Show’

