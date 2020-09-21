¡Para la historia! Los premios Emmy 2020 fueron todo un éxito y ya anunciaron a todos los ganadores

La 72ª de los Emmy, sin duda, marcó pauta este 2020 por haber hecho de su celebración un evento virtual, debido a las restricciones causadas por el coronavirus. Aunque se perfilaba como una de las menos relevantes de los últimos años, en esta oportunidad dio muchísimo de qué hablar.
A continuación la lista de ganadores:
COMEDIA
Mejor actor principal
- Anthony Anderson (‘Black-ish’)
- Don Cheadle (‘Black Monday’)
- Ted Danson (‘The Good Place’)
- Michael Douglas (‘El método Kominsky’)
- Eugene Levy (‘Schitt’s Creek‘) (GANADOR)
- Ramy Youssef (‘Ramy’)
Mejor actriz principal
- Chirstina Applegate (‘Dead to me’)
- Rachel Brosnahan (‘La maravillosa Sra. Maisel’)
- Linda Cardellini (‘Dead to me’)
- Catherine O’Hara (‘Schitt’s Creek’) (GANADORA)
- Issa Rae (‘Insecure’)
- Tracee Ellis Ross (‘Black-ish’)
Mejor actor secundario
- Mahershala Ali (‘Ramy’)
- Alan Arkin (‘El método Kominsky’)
- Andre Braugher (‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’)
- Sterling K. Brown (‘La maravillosa Sra. Maisel’)
- William Jackson Harper (‘The Good Place’)
- Daniel Levy (‘Schitt’s Creek’) (GANADOR)
- Tony Shalhoub (‘La maravillosa Sra. Maisel’)
- Kenan Thompson (‘Saturday Night Live’)
Mejor actriz secundaria
- Alex Borstein (‘La maravillosa Sra. Maisel’)
- D’Arcy Carden (‘The Good Place’)
- Betty Gilpin (‘GLOW’)
- Marin Hinkle (‘La maravillosa Sra. Maisel’)
- Kate McKinnon (‘Saturday Night Live’)
- Annie Murphy (‘Schitt’s Creek’) (GANADORA)
- Yvonne Orji (‘Insecure’)
- Cecily Strong (‘Saturday Night Live’)
Mejor guion
- Michael Schur (‘The good place’)
- Tony McNamara (‘The Great’)
- Daniel Levy (‘Schitt’s Creek’) (GANADOR)
- David West Read (‘Schitt’s Creek’)
- Sam Johnson y Chris Marcil (‘Lo que hacemos en las sombras’)
- Paul Simms (‘Lo que hacemos en las sombras’)
- Stefani Robinson (‘Lo que hacemos en las sombras’)
Mejor dirección
- Matt Shakman (‘The Great’)
- Amy Sherman-Palladino (‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’)
- Daniel Palladino (‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’)
- Gail Mancuso (‘Modern family’)
- Ramy Youssef (‘Ramy’)
- Andrew Cividino y Dan Levy (‘Schitt’s Creek’) (GANADOR)
- James Burrows (‘Will & Grace’)
Mejor comedia
- ‘Larry David’
- ‘Dead To Me’
- ‘The Good Place’
- ‘Insecure’
- ‘El método Kominsky’
- ‘La maravillosa Sra. Maisel’
- ‘Schitt’s Creek’ (GANADORA)
- ‘Lo que hacemos en las sombras’
DRAMA
Mejor actor principal
- Jason Bateman (‘Ozark’)
- Sterling K. Brown (‘This is us’)
- Steve Carell (‘The Morning Show’)
- Bryan Cox (‘Succession’)
- Billy Porter (‘Pose’)
- Jeremy Strong (‘Succession’) (GANADOR)
Mejor actriz principal
- Jennifer Aniston (‘The Morning Show’)
- Olivia Colman (‘The Crown’)
- Jodie Comer (‘Killing Eve’)
- Laura Linney (‘Ozark’)
- Sandra Oh (‘Killing Eve’)
- Zendaya (‘Euphoria‘) (GANADORA)
Mejor actor secundario
- Nicholas Braun (‘Succession’)
- Billy Crudup (‘The Morning Show’) (GANADOR)
- Kieran Culkin (‘Succession’)
- Mark Duplass (‘The Morning Show’)
- Giancarlo Esposito (‘Better Call Saul’)
- Matthew Macfadyen (‘Succession’)
- Bradley Whitford (‘El cuento de la criada’)
- Jeffrey Wright (‘Westworld’)
Mejor actriz secundaria
- Helena Bonham Carter (‘The Crown’)
- Laura Dern (‘Big Little Lies’)
- Julia Garner (‘Ozark’) (GANADORA)
- Thandie Newton (‘Westworld’)
- Fiona Shaw (‘Killing Eve’)
- Sarah Snook (‘Succession’)
- Meryl Streep (‘Big Little Lies’)
- Samira Wiley (‘El cuento de la criada’)
Mejor guion
- Thomas Schnauz (‘Better call Saul’)
- Gordon Smith (‘Better call Saul’)
- Peter Morgan (‘The Crown’)
- Chris Mundy (‘Ozark’)
- John Shiban (‘Ozark’)
- Miki Johnson (‘Ozark’)
- Jesse Armstrong (‘Succession’) (GANADOR)
Mejor dirección
- Benjamin Caron (‘The Crown’)
- Jessica Hobbs (‘The Crown’)
- Lesli Linka Glatter (‘Homeland’)
- Mimi Leder (‘The Morning Show’)
- Alik Shakarov (‘Ozark’)
- Ben Semanoff (‘Ozark’)
- Andrij Parekh (‘Succession’) (GANADOR)
- Mark Mylod (‘Succession’)
Mejor drama
- ‘Better Call Saul’
- ‘The Crown’
- ‘El cuento de la criada’
- ‘Killing Eve’
- ‘Ozark’
- ‘The Mandalorian’
- ‘Stranger Things’
- ‘Succession’ (GANADORA)
SERIE LIMITADA Y TV MOVIES
Mejor actor principal
- Jeremy Irons (‘Watchmen’)
- Hugh Jackman (‘La estafa (Bad Education)’)
- Paul Mescal (‘Normal People’)
- Jeremy Pope (‘Hollywood’)
- Mark Ruffalo (‘La innegable verdad‘) (GANADOR)
Mejor actriz principal
- Cate Blanchett (‘Mrs. America’)
- Shira Haas (‘Unorthodox’)
- Regina King (‘Watchmen’) (GANADORA)
- Octavia Spencer (‘Madam C.J. Walker: Una mujer hecha a sí misma’)
- Kerry Washington (‘Little Fires Everywhere’)
Mejor actor secundario
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (‘Watchmen’) (GANADOR)
- Jovan Adepo (‘Watchmen’)
- Tituss Burgess (‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy contra el reverendo’)
- Louis Gosset (‘Watchmen’)
- Dylan McDermott (‘Hollywood’)
- Jim Parsons (‘Hollywood’)
Mejor actriz secundaria
- Uzo Aduba (‘Mrs. America’) (GANADORA)
- Toni Collette (‘Creedme’)
- Margo Martindale (‘Mrs. America’)
- Jean Smart (‘Watchmen’)
- Holland Taylor (‘Hollywood’)
- Tracey Ullman (‘Mrs. America’)
Mejor guion
- Tanya Barfield (‘Mrs America’)
- Sally Rooney y Alice Birch (‘Normal People’)
- Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon y Ayelet Waldman (‘Creedme’)
- Anna Winger (‘Unorthodox’)
- Damon Lindelof y Cord Jefferson (‘Watchmen’) (GANADORES)
Mejor dirección
- Lynn Shelton (‘Little fires everywhere’)
- Lenny Abrahamson (‘Normal People’)
- Maria Schrader (‘Unorthodox’) (GANADORA)
- Nicole Kassell (‘Watchmen’)
- Steph Green (‘Watchmen’)
- Stephen Williams (‘Watchmen’)
Mejor serie limitada
- ‘Little Fires Everywhere’
- ‘Mrs. America’
- ‘Creedme’
- ‘Unorthodox’
- ‘Watchmen’ (GANADORA)
Mejor película
- ‘American Son’
- ‘La estafa’ (GANADORA)
- ‘Dolly Parton: Acordes del corazón – These Old Bones’
- ‘El camino: A Breaking Bad Movie’
- ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy contra el reverendo’
VARIEDADES Y REALITIES
Mejor programa de competición
- ‘The Masked Singer’
- ‘Nailed It’
- ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ (GANADOR)
- ‘Top Chef’
- ‘The Voice’
Mejor talk show
- ‘The Daily Show’
- ‘Full Frontal’
- ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’
- ‘Last Week Tonight’ (GANADOR)
- ‘The Late Show’
Fuente: www.elfarandi.com