Todas las películas y series que abandonan Netflix en octubre 2020

Últimas horas de septiembre y últimas horas también para ver algunas de las series, programas y películas que se escapan del catálogo de una de las principales plataformas de streaming: Netflix. Las licencias van caducando y tras conocer las novedades vamos a repasar todo lo que se va de la plataforma en octubre de 2020.
En el catálogo español de momento —recordemos que el listado es provisional— la baja más importante la tenemos en una de las adaptaciones de videojuegos más estimadas de la década pasada: ‘Assassin’s Creed‘. Por otro lado se van ya series como ‘Wynonna Earp’ y las primeras ‘Scary Movie’ en Latinoamérica.
Nota: este listado es provisional y está sujeto a cambios
Netflix España
- ‘Bruno y Botas: Salto a la piscina’ (1/10)
- ‘Bruno y Botas: La guerra contra Wizzle’ (1/10)
- ‘Bruno y Botas: Esto no puede estar ocurriendo’ (1/10)
- ‘Playing Hard’ (4/10)
- ‘Assassin’s Creed‘ (5/10)
- ‘Chris Brown: Welcome to my life’ (6/10)
- ‘Abnormal Summit’ (10/10)
- ‘Chef and My Fridge’ (10/10)
- ‘Harry and Bunnie’ (14/10)
- ‘Guerra de ídolos’ (14/10)
- ‘Skin Wars: Fresh Paint’ (14/10)
- ‘Octonautas’ (14/10)
- ‘I hear your voice’ (27/10)
Netflix Latinoamérica
1 de octubre
- ‘Scary Movie’
- ‘Scary Movie 2’
- ‘Scary Movie 3’
- ‘Dreamworks: Happy Holidays from Madagascar’
- ‘The Mask You Live In’
- ‘Wynonna Earp‘
- ‘La Doña’
- ‘Ice Guardians’
- ‘Tokyo Idols’
- ‘Løvekvinnen’
- ‘Two Night Stand’
- ‘Frances Ha‘
- ‘Scare Campaign’
- ‘The Host’
- ‘The President’s Barber’
- ‘Jumping the Broom’
- ‘Hush’
- ’30 Minutes or Less’
- ‘My Babysitter’s a Vampire’
- ‘Cudowny Dzien’
- ‘Legends of Oz: Dorothy’s Return’
- ‘Dueños del paraíso’
- ‘Fear Dot Com’
- ‘The Under-Undergrounds’
- ‘Jelousy and Medicine’
- ‘Battle Beyond the Stars’
- ‘Escape from the Liberty Cinema’
- ‘Next Friday’
- ‘Medium’
- ‘Leatherface: The Texas Chainsay Massacre III’
- ‘A Year of the Quiet Sun’
- ‘300 Miles to Heaven’
- ‘Hotel Pacific’
- ‘The lynx’
- ‘The Spiral’
- ‘The Juror’
- ‘The Swan Princess’
- ‘Weather forecast’
- ‘The Cobbler‘
- ‘Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2’
- ‘The Story of Sin’
- ‘The Cruise’
- ‘Westerplatte Resists’
- ‘Rumor Has It‘
- ‘The Lady in the Van’
- ‘Resident Evil: Vendetta’
- ‘Single White Female’
- ‘Shark Tale’
- ‘Rudy’
- ‘Woodlawn’
- ‘Sniper: Ultimate Kill’
- ‘Eagle Eye’
- ‘Are we done yet?’
Resto de octubre
- ‘Bruno and Boots: Go Jump in the Pool’ (2/10)
- ‘Bruno and Boots: This Can’t Be Happening at Macdonald Hall’ (2/10)
- ‘Bruno and Boots: The Wizzle War’ (2/10)
- ‘The Recall’ (3/10)
- ‘Playing Hard’ (5/10)
- ‘A Cure for Wellness‘ (6/10)
- ‘Abnormal Summit’ (10/10)
- ‘Chef & My Fridge’ (10/10)
- ‘Las Aparicio’ (10/10)
- ‘Russell Peters vs. The World’ (14/10)
- ‘Harry and Bunnie’ (15/10)
- ‘Guerra de ídolos’ (15/10)
- ‘Sinatra: All or Nothing at all’ (15/10)
