Una modelo revela en Instagram las lesiones que una enfermedad deja en su cara

Fuente: Actualidad RT
Instagram es probablemente la red social más utilizada por los internautas para exhibir su faceta más glamurosa y, a veces, superficial.
Sin embargo, la modelo de tallas grandes y activista Robyn Lawley, que tiene 212.000 seguidores, decidió infringir esta ley no escrita para mostrar que su vida no es tan ideal como podría parecer.
La bloguera australiana ha aprovechado la plataforma para mostrar el efecto que dejan en su rostro las enfermedades que padece: el lupus y el síndrome fosfolipídico.
…sometimes Social media can feel so intimidating, sometimes I can’t stand it and others times I love when people can show their true selves. Even if it’s as uncomfortable as this photo (fellow sufferers you are not alone). However I had something happen, during this time that has helped me heal so tremendously….. I’ve been working on a secret project with @Nai_Nai_brown and @duststarproductions for @Audible about our bodies and that’s all I can say for now unfortunately. I’m sharing this photo, post another seizure, lovely satan eye lol, however it was so epic to be able to interview people and really not give a fuck how I looked. And I cannot wait for the series to be out! Big thank you to all my interviewees and I cannot wait to share your bad ass stories 💪🙌🙏 !! … #audible #podcast #audioseries #bodypositivity #allbodiesaregoodbodies #bodyneutrality #fashion #bodycare #selfcare #selflove
A raíz de estas enfermedades autoinmunitarias crónicas, la mujer sufre lesiones cutáneas y crisis convulsivas, entre otros síntomas. Hasta hace poco Robyn nunca había enseñado las huellas de la enfermedad a sus seguidores, pero el 24 de septiembre publicó varias fotos en la que aparece con una inflamación del tejido conectivo bajo su enrojecido ojo derecho, mencionando que acababa de tener un «ataque«.
«A veces, las redes sociales pueden dar miedo, a veces no puedo soportarlas y otras veces me encantan, cuando personas pueden mostrar su verdadero yo«, comenta.
A aquellos que sufren problemas semejantes, Robyn les transmitió el mensaje de que no están solos.
Sus seguidores valoraron la valentía de la modelo y publicaron un gran número de elogios y comentarios de apoyo.
«Estoy impresionada y orgullosa de ti», comentó una.
«Me alegra que lo hayas compartido», escribió otra internauta.
En 2018, Robyn publicó la foto de las heridas que sufrió al caerse por una escalera durante otro ataque de convulsiones. El accidente le dejó cicatrices en la frente, el labio y la barbilla.
As I’m getting ready to return to work, feeling strong and near myself again, I want to be completely honest with you, in this day and age where we seemingly share all, I needed some time, healing physically and emotionally. I do however want the truth known. Nearly 2 months ago I had an accident. There’s a reason I was public about my lupus and aps diagnosis from the start, a lifelong incurable (for now) condition I didn’t know what I or still am in for. I unfortunately had a seizure on my staircase, I fell from over 7ft and landed on my face. I suppose it’s ironic that I’m a model, however I’m grateful I didn’t break my neck. I’ve managed to come full circle with that gratefulness, and luck. I could of had it holding my daughter for example, or I could be in a wheelchair, or not breathing at all. With fashion week coming soon I wanted to acknowledge my new lighting bolt scar on my forehead (aka offical wizard now 🙋♀️) lip and chin. As the scars fade, apart of me wants nothing to do with them and a part of me wants to embrace them. They make us who we are. Plus wearing daily makeup to cover my face is something I do not do. Life isn’t all rainbows. I’ve found strength the past few months following people who are brave to share their physical and emotional ongoing battles. Thank you @elly.mayday (battling ovarian cancer) thank you @chelseabonner (battling fibromyalgia) thank you @_indianrosee & @selenagomez (fellow lupus warriors) thank you. To anyone that’s going through something I’m sorry for the pain you have to endure. You are always welcome to DM questions about SLE (lupus) or APS. Thank you to the hospital staff and doctors who were fast to treat me. Thank you to my love of my life saving me. Sending out love and positive vibes. You can always follow @lupusorg or @lupusla to help support lupus research. This photo is from the hospital a couple of months ago and one from a week ago. 🖤😘 Peace Robyn