La fatiga de Zoom llegó a las clases: las nuevas estrategias de los maestros

A colleague shared a video of a teacher putting stickers on her face every time a new student participated. I tried out the idea, and my classes were determined to get as many stickers on my face in an hour! Needless to say, I looked crazy by the end of it! 🤪 #whateverittakes pic.twitter.com/grH06S92Yq

— Diane Choe Moon (@MrsDianeMoon) November 13, 2020