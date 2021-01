Observan por primera vez cómo reaccionan células vivas a campos magnéticos

The mystery of how animals navigate using Earth’s magnetic field is now closer to being solved. Scientists recorded live cells responding to a magnetic field in the lab. https://t.co/HO4WtRpHzd#UTokyoResearch #magnetoreception #AnimalMigration Published in @PNASNews pic.twitter.com/NDConTSkOs

— UTokyo | 東京大学 (@UTokyo_News_en) January 6, 2021