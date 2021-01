Teóricos de conspiración difunden un esquema del «chip 5G del Covid-19» (pero resultó ser algo muy diferente)

Los que están detrás de la publicación ni siquiera se molestaron en cambiar la terminología musical en la imagen.

Here in Italy people started to share this figure claiming that this is the diagram of the 5G chip that has been inserted in the covid vaccine.

In reality it is the electric circuit of a guitar pedal and I believe that putting it in the covid vaccine has been an excellent idea💡 pic.twitter.com/qXKnv7VVly

