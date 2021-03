A los alteños, a la valerosa ciudad de El Alto, mi homenaje en el día que conmem…

liammeisner.substack.com | 16 hours ago

..., maybe to Carlos Mesa, maybe Chi Hyun-Chung, maybe someone else, before returning to the fold after witnessing the racism and authoritarianism of..., breaking with his former ally, Carlos Mesa, who represents a more moderate right than Áñez. However, a SOL.bo candidate does not appear to be in play this...

Compartido: 2