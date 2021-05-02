La actriz ganadora del Óscar tenía 89 años

La actriz Olympia Dukakis nos ha dejado a los 89 años. La triste noticia se ha conocido a través de una publicación en Facebook de su hermano, Apollo Dukakis, que escribió esto: «Mi querida hermana, Olympia Dukakis, falleció esta mañana en Nueva York. Tras muchos meses de salud deteriorada, finalmente descansa en paz con su Louis«. El marido de la actriz, Louis Zorich, murió en 2018 (con 93 años).

El Óscar por ‘Hechizo de luna’ cambió la vida de Dukakis

Nacida en Estados Unidos (Lowell, Massachusetts), sus padres eran inmigrantes griegos pero Dukakis reveló que en Hollywood le ofrecían muchos papeles de italiana por su «aspecto étnico». Ganó el Óscar a la mejor actriz de reparto por su papel de Rose Castorini en ‘Hechizo de luna‘ (‘Moonstruck’, 1987).

Según Dukakis, el éxito de ‘Hechizo de luna’ cambió su vida y le proporcionó suficiente dinero como para pagar los estudios de sus hijos, haciéndole sentir que era «una buena madre». Desde el Óscar actuó en películas como ‘Armas de mujer’ (‘Working Girl’, 1988), ‘Mira quién habla’ (‘Look Who’s Talking’, 1989), ‘Magnolias de acero’ (‘Steel Magnolias’, 1989), ‘Poderosa Afrodita’ (‘Mighty Aphrodite’, 1995), ‘Lejos de ella’ (‘Away from Her’, 2006) o ‘Infiltrado’ (‘The Infiltrator’, 2016), entre muchas otras. Su último estreno fue la serie ‘Historias de San Francisco‘ (‘Tales of the City’, 2019), de Netflix.

Además talentosa y versátil, era una actriz muy respetada y querida. Hollywood llora su muerte y se le está rindiendo homenajes en las redes sociales con mensajes como estos:

Olympia Dukakis Was an Amazing,Academy Award Winning Actress.Olympia Played My Mom In Moonstruck,& Even Though Her Part was

That Of a Suffering Wife, We😂ALL The Time.She Would Tell Me How MUCH She Loved Louis,Her”Handsome Talented,Husband”.I Talked To Her 3Wks Ago. Rip Dear One pic.twitter.com/RcCZaeKFmz — Cher (@cher) May 1, 2021

What can I say but I loved her? Everyone loved her. She was a gift..unique and talented and one of a kind. Rest in peace my friend Olympia. — Sally Field (@sally_field) May 2, 2021

So. so sad to hear of #OlympiaDukakis’s passing. I had the great joy of playing her son – twice. Such a radiant, powerful and supremely talented woman. I feel blessed to have known her. RIP “Ma.” I will always smile at the thought of you and sweet Louis together. — Paul Reiser (@PaulReiser) May 1, 2021

Thank U for so many timeless movie moments Olympia Dukakis🎬💔 — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) May 1, 2021

I must be on Mars as I am only finding out now about my beloved friend Olympia Dukakis. What an immense talent she was. What a sweet friend she was. Goodnight sweet lady. — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) May 2, 2021

Brilliant, strong, hilarious soul. An actor’s actor. Rest In Peace Olympia Dukakis. https://t.co/4ZAwcBBd2O — (((Bradley Whitford))) (@BradleyWhitford) May 1, 2021

Olympia Dukakis has departed our company. We were Moonstruck by her, as she told us great Tales of the City. A true Steel Magnolia within a more common forest. Ah, what a life force, her later years her best. Rest now among the heavens, Olympia. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 1, 2021

RIP to my old Montclair neighbor, beautiful artist and co-founder of the Whole Theater company, Olympia Dukakis. pic.twitter.com/YQOLCz4hj4 — Alex Winter (@Winter) May 1, 2021

One of our greats. I remember her visiting our scene study class at Michael Howard Studios and just hanging on every word of wisdom she shared. Prayers to her loved ones. https://t.co/GOrZOYyhMI — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) May 2, 2021

Oh my.. Olympia Dukakis has passed away.. She will forever be young in my mind and be my loving movie mother. When will I learn that people do not live forever & the time to engage is NOW?.. RIP pic.twitter.com/TNWwcjFfu0 — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) May 1, 2021

RIP Olympia Dukakis…the consummate actor. You made all around you step up their game. A joy to work with. Rest well. «May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest».💛💛💛https://t.co/9uC2Ld4rTU — Viola Davis (@violadavis) May 1, 2021

So very sad to hear this. Olympia Dukakis, such a wonderful actress & beautiful person. #RIP https://t.co/wr0uy38oFe — Betty Buckley (@BettyBuckley) May 1, 2021

Olympia Dukakis was a great actress who loved the work and loved the theatre. She was the acting teacher who spoke to me (and many, many others) with clarity and humor and NO censor. 1/2 — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) May 1, 2021

She would tell us: don’t forget that the reason you wanted to do this was that it looked like fun. And it is. Amid the sweat and the angst, don’t forget the fun. Rest in peace, Olympia. 2/2 https://t.co/8kMGEvgdGQ — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) May 1, 2021

Try to name a moment in a film that’s funnier than this moment. You can’t. You just can’t. RIP Olympia Dukakis. You were perfection.❤️ pic.twitter.com/x5aGeisj4H — Matt Steele (@ItsMattSteele) May 1, 2021

Trailblazing and brilliant actress Olympia Dukakis has passed. RIP beautiful lady 🌟🌺 pic.twitter.com/mDJN9XFKFs — Daphne Alexander (@alexdaphne) May 1, 2021

Heartbreaking that we’ll never see a new performance by the brilliant Olympia Dukakis. RIP. — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) May 1, 2021

Among her many great performances, perhaps my favorite from Olympia Dukakis’s oeuvre was her turn as the Principal in MR. HOLLAND’S OPUS. Though a smaller role, it was delivered with understated, emotional impact. Her final goodbye to the lead character still resonates. — Michael Varrati (@MichaelVarrati) May 1, 2021

Everyone on #TalesoftheCity set had a wild story about Olympia Dukakis. In prep to play Anna Madrigal, I watched everything she’d done on screen, and read her books. Sensitive, sassy, in love with her craft, full of wry humor and sharp intelligence. A broad for the ages. 💔 pic.twitter.com/lTlxgAWL8P — Jen Richards (@SmartAssJen) May 1, 2021

A sweet farewell to a great actress, Olympia Dukakis. I had the good fortune of working with her in «A Fire in the Dark». Rest in Peace. — Ray Wise (@therealraywise) May 1, 2021

1/Lessons learned from Olympia Dukakis: First day I worked with her when I was 24 – «Where are we going for margaritas tonight?» I said I wanted to get an early night. She said » We gotta have some laughs. Otherwise we’ll blow our fucking brains out.» We went for the margaritas. — @realSarahPolley (@realsarahpolley) May 1, 2021

2/When I directed her in my first film I spent a lot of time in rehearsal guiding actors to how I had imagined the lines. After about an hour she gestured to the space between her and the other actor and said «What you’re not commenting on is what’s happening right here.» — @realSarahPolley (@realsarahpolley) May 1, 2021

3/ «Feelings aren’t facts» was something I heard her say often. — @realSarahPolley (@realsarahpolley) May 1, 2021

4/I didn’t have a day with her when I didn’t end up in laughter so out of control that I was weeping. Or didn’t have my thinking challenged so profoundly that I grew. There won’t be another like her. #RIPOlympiaDukakis — @realSarahPolley (@realsarahpolley) May 1, 2021

5/ Oh one more thing about Olympia. When I was 25 she said to me «You’re twenty-five. You better be having great sex. If you’re not you better do something about it.» I love passing this onto people in their twenties now and seeing their faces go pale. — @realSarahPolley (@realsarahpolley) May 1, 2021