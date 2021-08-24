Netflix presenta 42 películas originales para el resto de 2021

Netflix ha presentado una lista de 42 películas, tanto de ficción como de no ficción, para el resto de 2021.

Entre los actores contratados tenemos a Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, Benedict Cumberbatch, Sandra Bullock y muchos más, una gran cantidad de profesionales que llama la atención desde el primer momento.

El problema es que ya lo intentó antes, y muchas veces presentó títulos olvidables. Esperemos que en este caso sea diferente.

Los aspectos más destacados incluyen la comedia negra de ciencia ficción de Adam McKay Don’t Look Up que le costó a Netflix 55 millones de dólares. En esa película tendremos a DiCaprio y Lawrence. La ganadora del Oscar Jane Campion estará en The Power of the Dog, y tendremos también la adaptación de Maggie Gyllenhaal de la novela de Elena Ferrante The Lost Daughter, todo para diciembre en Netflix.

Por otra parte, Army of Thieves, la precuela del atraco de Army of the Dead de Zack Snyder, llegará a finales de octubre a Netflix. Le seguirá la película de acción Red Notice en noviembre, y la película tick, tick … BOOM! en noviembre.

Aquí tenéis la lista completa de las películas originales previstas. Podéis ver algunos de los tráiler en youtube.com/c/Netflix/videos

Películas Netflix en septiembre 2021

Afterlife of the Party — septiembre 2

Worth — septiembre 3

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali — septiembre 9

Kate — septiembre 10

kate mary elizabeth winstead kate netflix

Nightbooks — septiembre 15

Schumacher — septiembre 15

Intrusion — septiembre 22

The Starling — septiembre 24

My Little Pony: A New Generation — septiembre 24

Sounds Like Love — septiembre 24

No One Gets Out Alive — septiembre 29

Películas Netflix en octubre 2021

The Guilty — octubre 1

Diana: The Musical — octubre 1

There’s Someone Inside Your House — octubre 6

Found — octubre 20

Night Teeth — octubre 20

Stuck Together — octubre 20

Army of Thieves — octubre 29

Hypnotic — octubre

Fever Dream — octubre

Películas Netflix en noviembre 2021

The Harder They Fall — noviembre 3

Love Hard — noviembre 5

Passing — noviembre 10

Red Notice — noviembre 12

tick, tick…BOOM! — noviembre 19

Bruised — noviembre 24

Robin Robin — noviembre 24

14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible — noviembre 29

7 Prisoners — noviembre

A Boy Called Christmas — noviembre

A Castle for Christmas — noviembre

The Princess Switch 3 — noviembre

Películas Netflix en diciembre 2021

The Power of the Dog — diciembre 1

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas — diciembre 3

The Unforgivable — diciembre 10

The Hand of God — diciembre 15

Don’t Look Up — diciembre 24

The Lost Daughter — diciembre 31

Back to the Outback — diciembre

Mixtape — diciembre

Single All the Way — diciembre