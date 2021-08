Quién es Clarissa Ward, la periodista de CNN que camina las calles de Kabul entre talibanes y AK-47

This meme is inaccurate. The top photo is inside a private compound. The bottom is on the streets of Taliban held Kabul. I always wore a head scarf on the street in Kabul previously, though not w/ hair fully covered and abbaya. So there is a difference but not quite this stark.pic.twitter.com/BmIRFFSdSE

— Clarissa Ward (@clarissaward)August 16, 2021