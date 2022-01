El mapa más detallado del universo que ya clasificó más de 7,5 millones de galaxias y agrega más de un millón cada mes en tres dimensiones

Scientists are creating the largest and most detailed 3D map of the universe. 7 months into a 5 year mission, the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (or DESI) is to investigate “dark energy” which accelerates the expansion of the universe pic.twitter.com/h5hfJbWBDi

— SteveWilson🏴#BLM #Rejoin #PR🐺 (@stevewil94) January 14, 2022