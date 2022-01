El róver Perseverance de la NASA está preparado para hacer en Marte algo que los investigadores «nunca imaginaron»

I recently captured my sixth rock core and have encountered a new challenge. Seems some pebble-sized debris is obstructing my robotic arm from handing off the tube for sealing/storage. More images and data to come. #SamplingMars takes perseverance.

— NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) January 8, 2022