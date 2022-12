La ‘tormenta de nieve del siglo’ causa medio centenar de muertos

Very sadly, the @ECDOH Medical Examiner has confirmed another 2 deaths from the Blizzard. Total deaths are now 27. Of these:

– 3 were from an EMS Delay;

– 14 were found outside;

– 3 were from shoveling/blowing cardiac events;

– 4 were from no heat; &

– 3 were in a vehicle. pic.twitter.com/Om996bJMoo

— Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) December 26, 2022