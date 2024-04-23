Decenas de detenciones en protestas antiisraelíes en universidades de EEUU

«Fuimos testigos de un comportamiento desordenado, perturbador y antagónico que ha interferido con la seguridad de nuestra comunidad», expuso el portavoz de la Universidad de Columbia.
Campus de la Universidad de Columbia en Nueva York, EE.UU., el 22 de abril de 2024.Stefan Jeremiah / AP

La Policía acudió el lunes a las universidades de Nueva York y Yale para disolver las protestas propalestinas, informan medios locales.



Los llamamientos a la violencia contra Israel llevan desembocando en arrestos y suspensiones de los estudiantes desde la semana pasada, pero la agitación en el campus de la universidad aumentó el lunes, coincidiendo con el inicio de la principal festividad judía de Pesaj.

 

«Fuimos testigos de un comportamiento desordenado, perturbador y antagónico que ha interferido con la seguridad de nuestra comunidad, y que demostró lo rápido que una manifestación puede salirse de control o puede haber heridos», expuso John Beckman, portavoz de la universidad de Nueva York.

Dado que las personas allí congregadas no abandonaron el campus tras un aviso y tras registrarse «cánticos intimidatorios y varios incidentes antisemitas», la entidad pidió al Departamento de Policía de Nueva York que interviniera, así que varias personas fueron arrestadas.

Disturbios similares se han extendido a otros centros, incluida la Universidad de Yale, donde al menos 48 manifestantes propalestinos fueron detenidos tras negarse a ser dispersados.

Por su parte, la Universidad de Columbia en Nueva York ha ordenado clases virtuales hasta el final del semestre debido a las manifestaciones propalestinas.

«La seguridad es nuestra máxima prioridad, mientras nos esforzamos por apoyar el aprendizaje de nuestros estudiantes y todas las operaciones académicas requeridas», reza el comunicado.

En imágenes difundidas en redes sociales se puede ver a manifestantes contrarios a los ataques israelíes en la Franja de Gaza siendo arrestados por la Policía, así como tiendas de campaña desmontadas.