Decenas de detenciones en protestas antiisraelíes en universidades de EEUU

Fuente: rt.com
La Policía acudió el lunes a las universidades de Nueva York y Yale para disolver las protestas propalestinas, informan medios locales.
Los llamamientos a la violencia contra Israel llevan desembocando en arrestos y suspensiones de los estudiantes desde la semana pasada, pero la agitación en el campus de la universidad aumentó el lunes, coincidiendo con el inicio de la principal festividad judía de Pesaj.
🚨#BREAKING: Police are in riot gear as Pro-Palestinian protesters have barricaded taken over a building at a State Polytechnic University
Currently, multiple law enforcement officers are equipped in riot gear and have shields after dozens of… pic.twitter.com/sEHwadBLU0
— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 23, 2024
«Fuimos testigos de un comportamiento desordenado, perturbador y antagónico que ha interferido con la seguridad de nuestra comunidad, y que demostró lo rápido que una manifestación puede salirse de control o puede haber heridos», expuso John Beckman, portavoz de la universidad de Nueva York.
Many of those arrested chant as they’re led to the bus.Many aggressive arrests as police push their way into the crowd.More arrests: pic.twitter.com/5qQYzEXSgd
— Peter H (@peterhvideo) April 23, 2024
Dado que las personas allí congregadas no abandonaron el campus tras un aviso y tras registrarse «cánticos intimidatorios y varios incidentes antisemitas», la entidad pidió al Departamento de Policía de Nueva York que interviniera, así que varias personas fueron arrestadas.
Mass arrests in clashes at #Columbia Univ in New YorkPolice forces are raiding the University and breaking up the Pro Palestine students camped out pic.twitter.com/sHXmtZNCHN
— Organiser Weekly (@eOrganiser) April 23, 2024
Disturbios similares se han extendido a otros centros, incluida la Universidad de Yale, donde al menos 48 manifestantes propalestinos fueron detenidos tras negarse a ser dispersados.
BREAKING NOW: Pro Palestine New York University Encampments Raided By Police
Mass Arrests Underway With Tents Being Forcibly Removed.pic.twitter.com/JGJ4PNPBtq
— End Of The Time (@rolex9p) April 23, 2024
BREAKING NOW: Pro Palestine New York University Encampments Raided By PoliceMass Arrests Underway With Tents Being Forcibly Removed.pic.twitter.com/JGJ4PNPBtq
— End Of The Time (@rolex9p) April 23, 2024
#NOW: NYPD arrests at least a dozen NYU faculty members in the ‘Liberated Zone’ at Gould PlazaThis is not the solution and this generation is aware and they will stand against wrong policies and will not stop. pic.twitter.com/cA7o9UEin4
— Gaza Under Attack_🇵🇸 (@Palestine001_) April 23, 2024
Por su parte, la Universidad de Columbia en Nueva York ha ordenado clases virtuales hasta el final del semestre debido a las manifestaciones propalestinas.
«La seguridad es nuestra máxima prioridad, mientras nos esforzamos por apoyar el aprendizaje de nuestros estudiantes y todas las operaciones académicas requeridas», reza el comunicado.
US police detained dozens of more students during a fresh protest on Monday against the Zionist regime’s crimes in Gaza and in support of Palestine at Columbia University in New York. pic.twitter.com/WDsfDCkIgE
— Emb. I.R. Iran in Athens (@IRANinGREECE) April 23, 2024
ARRESTS BEGINNYPD police wearing riot helmets move in.NYU Gaza Solidarity Encampment Established!Solidarity rally at Gould Plaza, Greene Street & West 4th Street, Manhattan, NYC8:28pm, Monday, April 22, 2024.#CeasefireNOW#FoodNOW#nych/t: @protest_nycTHREAD1/ pic.twitter.com/tVAXRYIRdj
— DataInput (@datainput) April 23, 2024
En imágenes difundidas en redes sociales se puede ver a manifestantes contrarios a los ataques israelíes en la Franja de Gaza siendo arrestados por la Policía, así como tiendas de campaña desmontadas.
Wow!
HAPPENING NOW.
Columbia University is witnessing a powerful moment: a MASSIVE faculty walkout in solidarity with students advocating for Palestine. pic.twitter.com/yGrfOxkKt4
— Muhammad Waseem (@waseem_khan758) April 23, 2024
Wow!HAPPENING NOW.Columbia University is witnessing a powerful moment: a MASSIVE faculty walkout in solidarity with students advocating for Palestine. pic.twitter.com/yGrfOxkKt4
— Muhammad Waseem (@waseem_khan758) April 23, 2024