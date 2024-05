Suecia enviará más de USD 7.000 millones en ayuda a Ucrania

I am grateful to @SwedishPM Ulf Kristersson and the entire Swedish people for their unwavering support for Ukraine.

Today’s decision on a new framework for long-term support for Ukraine totaling $7 billion over the next three years demonstrates Sweden’s practical solidarity with… https://t.co/Lk68QCaq97

