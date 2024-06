Activistas pintan de naranja el monumento de Stonehenge

We have arrested two people following an incident at Stonehenge this afternoon (19/06).

At around noon, we responded to a report that orange paint had been sprayed on some of the stones by two suspects.

More: https://t.co/MHtSGWIPsD pic.twitter.com/8FtiI0HB5t

— Wiltshire Police (@wiltshirepolice) June 19, 2024