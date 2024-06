China avanza hacia cohetes reutilizables con una prueba exitosa

[Video] On June 23, CASC 8th institute achieves milestone with successful 10 km-level VTVL vertical take-off and landing flight test of reusable launch vehicle, setting stage for 2025 flight of 4-meter-level vehicle. Full HD:https://t.co/ZFsf2FqdY8 pic.twitter.com/GsoQxdm8h2

— CNSA Watcher (@CNSAWatcher) June 23, 2024