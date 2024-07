Israel rechaza hipotético «gobierno de unidad» de Hamás

Hamas and Fatah signed an agreement in China for joint control of Gaza after the war. Instead of rejecting terrorism, Mahmoud Abbas embraces the murderers and rapists of Hamas, revealing his true face. In reality, this won’t happen because Hamas’s rule will be crushed, and Abbas… pic.twitter.com/JZMqeMqH5J

— ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) July 23, 2024