Mezclar bebidas energéticas y alcohol durante la adolescencia perjudica la función cerebral

Resumen

En las últimas décadas, el consumo de bebidas energéticas ha aumentado drásticamente, especialmente entre jóvenes, adolescentes y deportistas, impulsado por la búsqueda constante de efectos ergogénicos, como el aumento del rendimiento físico y cognitivo. Paralelamente, el consumo mixto de bebidas energéticas y etanol, bajo la modalidad de Binge Drink, ha crecido de manera similar entre los adolescentes. Sin embargo, poco se sabe si el consumo combinado de estas bebidas, durante la adolescencia, puede tener efectos a largo plazo sobre la función central, lo que plantea la cuestión de los riesgos de este hábito sobre la maduración cerebral. Biggio,etc.al.,(https://doi.org/10.1016/j.neuropharm.2024.109993) diseñaron este estudio para evaluar, mediante enfoques conductuales, electrofisiológicos y moleculares, los efectos a largo plazo sobre la plasticidad del hipocampo del etanol (EtOH), las bebidas energéticas (ED) o el alcohol mezclado con bebidas energéticas (AMED) en un modelo de binge-drink en ratas. . Los resultados muestran que la administración compulsiva de AMED produce cambios adaptativos en el hipocampo a nivel molecular, asociados a alteraciones electrofisiológicas y de comportamiento, que se desarrollan durante la adolescencia y aún son detectables en animales adultos. En general, el estudio indica que la exposición de los adolescentes a AMED al consumo excesivo de alcohol representa un hábito que puede afectar permanentemente la plasticidad del hipocampo.

En Detalle

Los datos epidemiológicos indican un aumento en el consumo de alcohol (EtOH) entre los adolescentes, que va desde un consumo bajo a intenso y un abuso patológico (Gutiérrez y Sher, 2015; Lees et al., 2020). Además, los consumidores jóvenes concentran su consumo de bebidas alcohólicas en un marco temporal muy restringido con un fenómeno conocido como binge drinking (Chung et al., 2018). Por lo tanto, el consumo excesivo de alcohol en adolescentes consumidores de EtOH representa un importante factor de riesgo para la salud (Hill et al., 2000; Mokdad et al., 2016), que necesita estrategias de prevención eficaces (Hawkins et al., 1992; Toumbourou et al., 2019) .

=> Recibir por Whatsapp las noticias destacadas

Además, el consumo de EtOH a menudo se asocia con la ingesta de bebidas energéticas (DE) similares a los refrescos pero caracterizadas por altas concentraciones de estimulantes como la cafeína con ingredientes adicionales (taurina y vitaminas). Los DE se han vuelto muy populares debido a los efectos publicitados que tienen un atractivo particular para los usuarios jóvenes. De hecho, además del sabor agradable, los fabricantes afirman que estas bebidas pueden tener varias acciones «positivas», que incluyen aumento de la energía física, la concentración, el rendimiento deportivo, el metabolismo, la actividad mental y el estado de alerta (Vercammen et al., 2019; Verster et al. , 2012, 2015). Los adultos jóvenes, pero especialmente muchos estudiantes adolescentes, beben cantidades significativas de ED, con la expectativa de que mejoren su concentración y rendimiento cognitivo (Smit y Rogers, 2000; Specterman et al., 2005), les ayuden a mantenerse despiertos y reduzcan el cansancio físico , supuestamente impulsados ​​a beber ED con la expectativa de contrarrestar los efectos del estrés diario relacionado con los compromisos de estudio (Mahoney et al., 2019). A partir de los análisis de datos informados en varios estudios, no está claro si el consumo de DE asociados con EtOH es beneficioso o perjudicial para la función cerebral (Alsunni, 2015; Arria et al., 2011; Brunborg et al., 2022; Cadoni y Peana, 2023; De Giorgi et al., 2022); De hecho, importantes factores de riesgo para el consumo de EtOH durante la adolescencia podrían estar representados por su asociación con una bebida energética (ED), es decir, alcohol mezclado con ED (AMED) (Acquas et al., 2023; Sefen et al., 2022). Es plausible pensar que algunas de las sustancias contenidas en los DE, como la cafeína y la taurina, que pueden influir por sí solas en el sistema de recompensa del cerebro (Vargiu et al., 2021), también pueden contribuir a la alteración de la sensibilidad al EtOH al influir en el sistema de recompensa cerebral y aumentar el riesgo de consumo nocivo de alcohol (Dazzi et al., 2024; Hsu et al., 2009; Lubman et al., 2007; Yasuma et al., 2021). Varias pruebas experimentales sugieren que la combinación de EtOH y cafeína durante la adolescencia puede aumentar el potencial de abuso de EtOH (Arria et al., 2011; O’Brien et al., 2008; Peacock et al., 2012; Thombs et al., 2011 ), pero se sabe muy poco sobre el impacto del consumo de AMED.

La adolescencia es un período de desarrollo caracterizado por la maduración cognitiva, emocional y neurobiológica (Dahl, 2004), y el factor neurotrófico derivado del cerebro (BDNF, por sus siglas en inglés) de neurotrofina desempeña un papel crucial en estos procesos (Cohen-Cory et al., 2010). La adolescencia también se caracteriza por la toma de decisiones altamente riesgosas y una mayor vulnerabilidad al abuso de alcohol (Crews et al., 2007). El impacto del consumo excesivo de alcohol entre los adolescentes se ha estudiado ampliamente en modelos con roedores. Varios estudios demostraron que dichas exposiciones tempranas al EtOH causan deterioro de la función cognitiva y la flexibilidad, aumento de la ansiedad social, desinhibición conductual e impulsividad (Beaudet et al., 2016; Coleman et al., 2011, 2014), que persisten hasta la edad adulta. Además, la exposición repetida al EtOH durante la adolescencia también aumenta la motivación para su consumo (Spear, 2018) y parece que los cambios en el BDNF son evidentes después de que el adolescente consume alcohol de forma habitual (Cutuli y Sampedro-Piquero, 2022). A medida que el cerebro adolescente experimenta una maduración neurológica significativa, el consumo de EtOH durante este período crítico tiene el potencial de interferir con el desarrollo normal y producir cambios neurológicos persistentes y déficits funcionales (Spear, 2000, 2018). Si bien hay evidencia clínica disponible sobre las consecuencias conductuales y funcionales de AMED (Roemer y Stockwell, 2017), y a pesar de la necesidad imperiosa de comprender mejor los costos en salud y diseñar estrategias preventivas para reducir los resultados negativos de este hábito adolescente, la mayoría de los estudios preclínicos se centró en el uso de altas dosis de EtOH y cafeína (Fritz et al., 2014) como modelo para caracterizar el impacto del consumo excesivo de alcohol de AMED en adolescentes en la edad adulta, sin tener en cuenta el consumo combinado de un DE completo (con todos sus ingredientes farmacológicamente activos) con una bebida a base de EtOH, especialmente en la adolescencia.

Para proporcionar un trasfondo traslacional aún faltante para una mejor comprensión de las consecuencias del consumo excesivo de alcohol en los TCA (es decir, AMED), con especial atención a la transición de la adolescencia a la edad adulta, en este estudio utilizamos un enfoque multidisciplinario para investigar si en la adolescencia temprana la administración de EtOH, ED o AMED en forma compulsiva tiene un impacto en la función cerebral de ratas jóvenes y adultas. En este sentido, un estudio anterior informó que el consumo combinado de ED, EtOH o AMED bajo la administración en forma compulsiva tiene efectos perjudiciales duraderos en la corteza prefrontal (Dazzi et al., 2024).

Para imitar una situación cercana a la real en adolescentes humanos que consumen cantidades moderadas de EtOH (Eckardt et al., 1998), los investigadores optaron por administrar, como lo hicieron en su estudio anterior (Dazzi et al., 2024), a cada animal, en cada sesión de tratamiento, con una cantidad de EtOH que corresponde a 1,5-2 tragos que contienen aproximadamente 12 g de EtOH (Eckardt et al., 1998; Kalant, 1975), para determinar más a fondo si dicho protocolo de consumo excesivo de alcohol de los adolescentes AMED la administración podría afectar el cerebro ya sea en la edad adulta y en la adolescencia, un período crítico del desarrollo donde los factores de crecimiento neuronal son cruciales para la maduración neurobiológica y desempeñan papeles importantes durante el desarrollo del cerebro participando en la formación de conexiones sinápticas apropiadas en el cerebro (Cohen-Cory et al., 2010). Por lo tanto, estudiaron los efectos conductuales inducidos por EtOH, ED o AMED sobre la locomoción, el aprendizaje y la memoria, así como los cambios electrofisiológicos y moleculares involucrados en la plasticidad sináptica, como la expresión de BDNF y su receptor de tirosina-quinasa trkB en el hipocampo de ratas adolescentes, y en diferentes cohortes, de ratas adultas. Además, también se midieron los niveles plasmáticos de corticosterona para evaluar una posible desregulación a largo plazo del eje hipotalámico-pituitario-suprarrenal inducida por la exposición de adolescentes al consumo excesivo de alcohol a EtOH, ED y AMED.

En resumen, partiendo del supuesto de que el consumo compulsivo de EtOH y DE durante la adolescencia pueden provocar alteraciones cognitivas y conductuales y cambios en la plasticidad del hipocampo que persisten en la edad adulta, era crucial evaluar en profundidad el efecto del consumo excesivo de alcohol en la adolescencia administración de bebida compulsiva de EtOH, ED o AMED en ratas jóvenes y adultas. Nuestros resultados muestran que el consumo de AMED durante el periodo periadolescente produce cambios adaptativos en el hipocampo a nivel electrofisiológico y molecular, asociados a alteraciones del comportamiento, que ya son detectables durante la adolescencia y persisten en la edad adulta. Esta conclusión se ve reforzada por el deterioro duradero de la función cortical prefrontal revelado por el protocolo idéntico de administración compulsiva de AMED de un estudio anterior (Dazzi et al., 2024). En general, el análisis de todo el conjunto de datos obtenidos sugiere fuertemente que la AMED, durante la adolescencia, puede tener resultados que no son necesariamente la suma de los observados con EtOH o ED solos y afectan permanentemente la plasticidad del hipocampo. Sin embargo, debe tenerse en cuenta que la interpretación de estos resultados puede ser limitada teniendo en cuenta las diferencias de sexo. Aunque el análisis de las supuestas diferencias sexuales merece atención, estaba más allá del alcance de este estudio y habría introducido la variable adicional de las fluctuaciones hormonales durante el ciclo estral. Es bien sabido que las hormonas gonadales y sus metabolitos neuroactivos modulan varios sistemas de neurotransmisión implicados en la respuesta al EtOH y contribuyen a las diferencias sexuales en los efectos del alcohol en el sistema nervioso central (Finn, 2023). Por lo tanto, sus fluctuaciones durante el ciclo estral podrían contribuir a una mayor variabilidad y la necesidad de utilizar un mayor número de animales para la experimentación con el fin de tener una evaluación precisa que pueda ser considerada en futuros estudios.

Referencias Bibliográficas

Acquas et al., 2023

Acquas, L. Dazzi, M. Correa, J.D. Salamone, V. Bassareo

Editorial: alcohol and energy drinks: is this a really good mix?

Front. Behav. Neurosci., 17 (2023), Article 1213723, 10.3389/fnbeh.2023.1213723

View at publisher

View at publisher

This article is free to access.

View in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Albensi et al., 2007

C. Albensi, D.R. Oliver, J. Toupin, G. Odero

Electrical stimulation protocols for hippocampal synaptic plasticity and neuronal hyper-excitability: are they effective or relevant?

Exp. Neurol., 204 (2007), pp. 1-13, 10.1016/j.expneurol.2006.12.009

View PDFView articleView in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Alsunni, 2015

A. Alsunni

Energy drink consumption: beneficial and adverse health effects

Int. J. Health Sci., 9 (2015), pp. 468-474

View in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Angioni et al., 2016

Angioni, C. Cocco, G.-L. Ferri, A. Argiolas, M.R. Melis, F. Sanna

Involvement of nigral oxytocin in locomotor activity: a behavioral, immunohistochemical and lesion study in male rats

Horm. Behav., 83 (2016), pp. 23-38, 10.1016/j.yhbeh.2016.05.012

View PDFView articleView in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Ardais et al., 2014

P. Ardais, M.F. Borges, A.S. Rocha, C. Sallaberry, R.A. Cunha, L.O. Porciúncula

Caffeine triggers behavioral and neurochemical alterations in adolescent rats

Neuroscience, 270 (2014), pp. 27-39, 10.1016/j.neuroscience.2014.04.003

View PDFView articleView in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Arria et al., 2011

M. Arria, K.M. Caldeira, S.J. Kasperski, K.B. Vincent, R.R. Griffiths, K.E. O’Grady

Energy drink consumption and increased risk for alcohol dependence: energy drink consumption and increased risk for alcohol dependence

Alcohol Clin. Exp. Res., 35 (2011), pp. 365-375, 10.1111/j.1530-0277.2010.01352.x

View at publisher

View at publisher View in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Ashby et al., 2021

M. Ashby, S.B. Floresco, A.G. Phillips, A. McGirr, J.K. Seamans, Y.T. Wang

LTD is involved in the formation and maintenance of rat hippocampal CA1 place-cell fields

Nat. Commun., 12 (2021), p. 100, 10.1038/s41467-020-20317-7

View at publisher

View at publisher

This article is free to access.

View in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Avchalumov and Mandyam, 2020

Avchalumov, C.D. Mandyam

Synaptic plasticity and its modulation by alcohol

BPL, 6 (2020), pp. 103-111, 10.3233/BPL-190089

View at publisher

View at publisher Google Scholar

Beaudet et al., 2016

Beaudet, S. Valable, J. Bourgine, V. Lelong-Boulouard, L. Lanfumey, T. Freret, M. Boulouard, E. Paizanis

Long-lasting effects of chronic intermittent alcohol exposure in adolescent mice on object recognition and hippocampal neuronal activity

Alcohol Clin. Exp. Res., 40 (2016), pp. 2591-2603, 10.1111/acer.13256

View at publisher

View at publisher View in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Bekinschtein et al., 2014

Bekinschtein, M. Cammarota, J.H. Medina

BDNF and memory processing

Neuropharmacology, 76 (2014), pp. 677-683, 10.1016/j.neuropharm.2013.04.024

View PDFView articleView in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Benson et al., 2019

Benson, B. Tiplady, A. Scholey

Attentional and working memory performance following alcohol and energy drink: a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled, factorial design laboratory study

PLoS One, 14 (2019), Article e0209239, 10.1371/journal.pone.0209239

View at publisher

View at publisher View in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Bertola et al., 2013

Bertola, S. Mathews, S.H. Ki, H. Wang, B. Gao

Mouse model of chronic and binge ethanol feeding (the NIAAA model)

Nat. Protoc., 8 (2013), pp. 627-637, 10.1038/nprot.2013.032

View at publisher

View at publisher View in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Bertoncello et al., 2019

T. Bertoncello, T.E. Müller, B.D. Fontana, F. Franscescon, G.L.B. Filho, D.B. Rosemberg

Taurine prevents memory consolidation deficits in a novel alcohol-induced blackout model in zebrafish

Prog. Neuro Psychopharmacol. Biol. Psychiatr., 93 (2019), pp. 39-45, 10.1016/j.pnpbp.2019.03.006

View PDFView articleView in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Bharatiya et al., 2020

Bharatiya, J. Bratzu, C. Lobina, G. Corda, C. Cocco, P. De Deurwaerdere, A. Argiolas, M.R. Melis, F. Sanna

The pesticide fipronil injected into the substantia nigra of male rats decreases striatal dopamine content: a neurochemical, immunohistochemical and behavioral study

Behav. Brain Res., 384 (2020), Article 112562, 10.1016/j.bbr.2020.112562

View PDFView articleView in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Blaise et al., 2018

H. Blaise, J.E. Park, N.J. Bellas, T.M. Gitchell, V. Phan

Caffeine consumption disrupts hippocampal long-term potentiation in freely behaving rats

Phys. Rep., 6 (2018), Article e13632, 10.14814/phy2.13632

View at publisher

View at publisher

This article is free to access.

View in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Bloom et al., 1982

Bloom, P. Lad, Q. Pittman, J. Rogers

Blood alcohol levels in rats: NON-uniform yields from intraperitoneal doses based on body weight

Br. J. Pharmacol., 75 (1982), pp. 251-254, 10.1111/j.1476-5381.1982.tb08780.x

View at publisher

View at publisher

This article is free to access.

View in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Boero et al., 2018

Boero, M.G. Pisu, F. Biggio, L. Muredda, G. Carta, S. Banni, E. Paci, P. Follesa, A. Concas, P. Porcu, M. Serra

Impaired glucocorticoid-mediated HPA axis negative feedback induced by juvenile social isolation in male rats

Neuropharmacology, 133 (2018), pp. 242-253, 10.1016/j.neuropharm.2018.01.045

View PDFView articleView in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Boi et al., 2022

Boi, S. Petralla, B. Monti, G. Talani, E. Sanna, M.G. Pisu, G. Calderisi, E. Maciocco, M. Serra, A. Concas, P. Porcu

Chronic treatment with hormonal contraceptives alters hippocampal BDNF and histone H3 post-translational modifications but not learning and memory in female rats

Horm. Behav., 144 (2022), Article 105218, 10.1016/j.yhbeh.2022.105218

View PDFView articleView in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Boschen et al., 2015

E. Boschen, K.J. Criss, V. Palamarchouk, T.L. Roth, A.Y. Klintsova

Effects of developmental alcohol exposure vs. intubation stress on BDNF and TrkB expression in the hippocampus and frontal cortex of neonatal rats

Int. J. Dev. Neurosci., 43 (2015), pp. 16-24, 10.1016/j.ijdevneu.2015.03.008

View PDFView articleView in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Brunborg et al., 2022

S. Brunborg, J. Raninen, J. Burdzovic Andreas

Energy drinks and alcohol use among adolescents: a longitudinal study

Drug Alcohol Depend., 241 (2022), Article 109666, 10.1016/j.drugalcdep.2022.109666

View PDFView articleView in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Cadoni and Peana, 2023

Cadoni, A.T. Peana

Energy drinks at adolescence: awareness or unawareness?

Front. Behav. Neurosci., 17 (2023), Article 1080963, 10.3389/fnbeh.2023.1080963

View at publisher

View at publisher View in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Caletti et al., 2015

Caletti, F.B. Almeida, G. Agnes, M.S. Nin, H.M.T. Barros, R. Gomez

Antidepressant dose of taurine increases mRNA expression of GABAA receptor α2 subunit and BDNF in the hippocampus of diabetic rats

Behav. Brain Res., 283 (2015), pp. 11-15, 10.1016/j.bbr.2015.01.018

View PDFView articleView in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Cavoy and Delacour, 1993

Cavoy, J. Delacour

Spatial but not object recognition is impaired by aging in rats

Physiol. Behav., 53 (1993), pp. 527-530, 10.1016/0031-9384(93)90148-9

View PDFView articleView in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Chung et al., 2018

Chung, K.G. Creswell, R. Bachrach, D.B. Clark, C.S. Martin

Adolescent binge drinking

Alcohol Res, 39 (2018), pp. 5-15

Google Scholar

Cohen‐Cory et al., 2010

Cohen‐Cory, A.H. Kidane, N.J. Shirkey, S. Marshak

Brain‐derived neurotrophic factor and the development of structural neuronal connectivity

Developmental Neurobiology, 70 (2010), pp. 271-288, 10.1002/dneu.20774

View at publisher

View at publisher

This article is free to access.

View in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Coleman et al., 2011

G. Coleman, J. He, J. Lee, M. Styner, F.T. Crews

Adolescent binge drinking alters adult brain neurotransmitter gene expression, behavior, brain regional volumes, and neurochemistry in mice

Alcohol Clin. Exp. Res., 35 (2011), pp. 671-688, 10.1111/j.1530-0277.2010.01385.x

View at publisher

View at publisher View in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Coleman et al., 2014

G. Coleman, W. Liu, I. Oguz, M. Styner, F.T. Crews

Adolescent binge ethanol treatment alters adult brain regional volumes, cortical extracellular matrix protein and behavioral flexibility

Pharmacol. Biochem. Behav., 116 (2014), pp. 142-151, 10.1016/j.pbb.2013.11.021

View PDFView articleView in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Connolly and Kingsbury, 2010

Connolly, T.J. Kingsbury

Caffeine modulates CREB-dependent gene expression in developing cortical neurons

Biochem. Biophys. Res. Commun., 397 (2010), pp. 152-156, 10.1016/j.bbrc.2010.05.054

View PDFView articleView in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Costa et al., 2008

S. Costa, P.H. Botton, S. Mioranzza, D.O. Souza, L.O. Porciúncula

Caffeine prevents age-associated recognition memory decline and changes brain-derived neurotrophic factor and tirosine kinase receptor (TrkB) content in mice

Neuroscience, 153 (2008), pp. 1071-1078, 10.1016/j.neuroscience.2008.03.038

View PDFView articleView in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Costa-Valle et al., 2022

T. Costa-Valle, J.F. Gomes, C.R. De Oliveira, A. Scherer, S.C.W. Franco De Oliveira, S.E. de, R.C.R. Menezes, M.B. Leal, P.R.T. Romão, E. Dallegrave

Energy drinks and alcohol in a binge drinking protocol in Wistar rats: male and female behavioral and reproductive effects

Pharmacol. Biochem. Behav., 221 (2022), Article 173487, 10.1016/j.pbb.2022.173487

View PDFView articleView in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Costa-Valle et al., 2018

T. Costa-Valle, B.D. Tonieto, L. Altknecht, C.D. Cunha, N. Fão, L.V. Cestonaro, G. Göethel, S.C. Garcia, M.B. Leal, E. Dallegrave, M.D. Arbo

Energy drink and alcohol combination leads to kidney and liver alterations in rats

Toxicol. Appl. Pharmacol., 355 (2018), pp. 138-146, 10.1016/j.taap.2018.06.024

View PDFView articleView in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Crews et al., 2007

Crews, J. He, C. Hodge

Adolescent cortical development: a critical period of vulnerability for addiction

Pharmacol. Biochem. Behav., 86 (2007), pp. 189-199, 10.1016/j.pbb.2006.12.001

View PDFView articleView in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Cutuli and Sampedro-Piquero, 2022

Cutuli, P. Sampedro-Piquero

BDNF and its role in the alcohol abuse initiated during early adolescence: evidence from preclinical and clinical studies

Curr. Neuropharmacol., 20 (2022), pp. 2202-2220, 10.2174/1570159X20666220624111855

View at publisher

View at publisher View in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Dahl, 2004

E. Dahl

Adolescent brain development: a Period of vulnerabilities and opportunities. Keynote address

Ann. N. Y. Acad. Sci., 1021 (2004), pp. 1-22, 10.1196/annals.1308.001

View at publisher

View at publisher View in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Davis, 2008

I. Davis

Ethanol–BDNF interactions: still more questions than answers

Pharmacol. Ther., 118 (2008), pp. 36-57, 10.1016/j.pharmthera.2008.01.003

View PDFView articleView in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Dazzi et al., 2024

Dazzi, F. Sanna, G. Talani, V. Bassareo, F. Biggio, P. Follesa, M.G. Pisu, P. Porcu, R. Puliga, M. Quartu, M. Serra, M.P. Serra, E. Sanna, E. Acquas

Binge-like administration of alcohol mixed to energy drinks to male adolescent rats severely impacts on mesocortical dopaminergic function in adulthood: a behavioral, neurochemical and electrophysiological study

Neuropharmacology, 243 (2024), Article 109786, 10.1016/j.neuropharm.2023.109786

View PDFView articleView in ScopusGoogle Scholar

De Giorgi et al., 2022

De Giorgi, F. Valeriani, F. Gallè, F. Ubaldi, A. Bargellini, C. Napoli, G. Liguori, V. Romano Spica, M. Vitali, C. Protano

Alcohol mixed with energy drinks (AmED) use among university students: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Nutrients, 14 (2022), p. 4985, 10.3390/nu14234985

View at publisher

View at publisher View in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Diógenes et al., 2007

J. Diógenes, N. Assaife-Lopes, A. Pinto-Duarte, J.A. Ribeiro, A.M. Sebastião

Influence of age on BDNF modulation of hippocampal synaptic transmission: interplay with adenosine A2A receptors

Hippocampus, 17 (2007), pp. 577-585, 10.1002/hipo.20294

View at publisher

View at publisher View in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Diógenes et al., 2011

J. Diógenes, A.R. Costenla, L.V. Lopes, A. Jerónimo-Santos, V.C. Sousa, B.M. Fontinha, J.A. Ribeiro, A.M. Sebastião

Enhancement of LTP in aged rats is dependent on endogenous BDNF

Neuropsychopharmacology, 36 (2011), pp. 1823-1836, 10.1038/npp.2011.64

View at publisher

View at publisher

This article is free to access.

View in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Eckardt et al., 1998

J. Eckardt, S.E. File, G.L. Gessa, K.A. Grant, C. Guerri, P.L. Hoffman, H. Kalant, G.F. Koob, T.-K. Li, B. Tabakoff

Effects of moderate alcohol consumption on the central nervous system

Alcohol Clin. Exp. Res., 22 (1998), pp. 998-1040, 10.1111/j.1530-0277.1998.tb03695.x

View at publisher

View at publisher View in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Ferreira et al., 2004

Ferreira, I. Hartmannquadros, A. Trindade, S. Takahashi, R. Koyama, M. Souzaformigoni

Can energy drinks reduce the depressor effect of ethanol? An experimental study in mice

Physiol. Behav., 82 (2004), pp. 841-847, 10.1016/S0031-9384(04)00284-7

View PDFView articleView in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Ferreira et al., 2006

E. Ferreira, M.T. De Mello, S. Pompeia, M.L.O. De Souza-Formigoni

Effects of energy drink ingestion on alcohol intoxication

Alcohol Clin. Exp. Res., 30 (2006), pp. 598-605, 10.1111/j.1530-0277.2006.00070.x

View at publisher

View at publisher View in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Finn, 2023

A. Finn

Stress and gonadal steroid influences on alcohol drinking and withdrawal, with focus on animal models in females

Front. Neuroendocrinol., 71 (2023), Article 101094, 10.1016/j.yfrne.2023.101094

View PDFView articleView in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Fritz et al., 2014

M. Fritz, M. Companion, S.L. Boehm

“Wired,” yet intoxicated: modeling binge caffeine and alcohol Co-consumption in the mouse

Alcohol Clin. Exp. Res., 38 (2014), pp. 2269-2278, 10.1111/acer.12472

View at publisher

View at publisher View in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Gallagher et al., 1993

Gallagher, R. Burwell, M.R. Burchinal

Severity of spatial learning impairment in aging: development of a learning index for performance in the Morris water maze

Behav. Neurosci., 107 (1993), pp. 618-626, 10.1037/0735-7044.107.4.618

View at publisher

View at publisher View in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Ghandforoush-Sattari et al., 2010

Ghandforoush-Sattari, S. Mashayekhi, C.V. Krishna, J.P. Thompson, P.A. Routledge

Pharmacokinetics of oral taurine in healthy volunteers

J. Amino Acids (2010), pp. 1-5, 10.4061/2010/346237

2010

View at publisher

View at publisher

This article is free to access.

Google Scholar

Gutierrez and Sher, 2015

Gutierrez, L. Sher

Alcohol and drug use among adolescents: an educational overview

Int. J. Adolesc. Med. Health, 27 (2015), pp. 207-212, 10.1515/ijamh-2015-5013

View at publisher

View at publisher View in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Han et al., 2013

Han, N. Jia, J. Li, L. Yang, L.-Q. Min

Chronic caffeine treatment reverses memory impairment and the expression of brain BNDF and TrkB in the PS1/APP double transgenic mouse model of Alzheimer’s disease

Mol. Med. Rep., 8 (2013), pp. 737-740, 10.3892/mmr.2013.1601

View at publisher

View at publisher View in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Hawkins et al., 1992

D. Hawkins, R.F. Catalano, J.Y. Miller

Risk and protective factors for alcohol and other drug problems in adolescence and early adulthood: implications for substance abuse prevention

Psychol. Bull., 112 (1992), pp. 64-105, 10.1037/0033-2909.112.1.64

View at publisher

View at publisher View in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Hill et al., 2000

G. Hill, H.R. White, I.J. Chung, J.D. Hawkins, R.F. Catalano

Early adult outcomes of adolescent binge drinking: person- and variable-centered analyses of binge drinking trajectories

Alcohol Clin. Exp. Res., 24 (2000), pp. 892-901

View in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Hsu et al., 2009

W. Hsu, C.Y. Chen, C.-S. Wang, T.H. Chiu

Caffeine and a selective adenosine A2A receptor antagonist induce reward and sensitization behavior associated with increased phospho-Thr75-DARPP-32 in mice

Psychopharmacology, 204 (2009), pp. 313-325, 10.1007/s00213-009-1461-3

View at publisher

View at publisher View in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Jeanblanc et al., 2019

Jeanblanc, B. Rolland, F. Gierski, M.P. Martinetti, M. Naassila

Animal models of binge drinking, current challenges to improve face validity

Neurosci. Biobehav. Rev., 106 (2019), pp. 112-121, 10.1016/j.neubiorev.2018.05.002

View PDFView articleView in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Kalant, 1975

Kalant

Direct effects of ethanol on the nervous system

Fed. Proc., 34 (1975), pp. 1930-1941

View in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Klein et al., 1989

Klein, L.F. Parada, F. Coulier, M. Barbacid

trkB, a novel tyrosine protein kinase receptor expressed during mouse neural development

EMBO J., 8 (1989), pp. 3701-3709, 10.1002/j.1460-2075.1989.tb08545.x

View at publisher

View at publisher View in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Lees et al., 2020

Lees, L.R. Meredith, A.E. Kirkland, B.E. Bryant, L.M. Squeglia

Effect of alcohol use on the adolescent brain and behavior

Pharmacol. Biochem. Behav., 192 (2020), Article 172906, 10.1016/j.pbb.2020.172906

View PDFView articleView in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Liang et al., 2007

Liang, A. Suryanarayanan, A. Abriam, B. Snyder, R.W. Olsen, I. Spigelman

Mechanisms of reversible GABA A receptor plasticity after ethanol intoxication

J. Neurosci., 27 (2007), pp. 12367-12377, 10.1523/JNEUROSCI.2786-07.2007

View at publisher

View at publisher View in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Livak and Schmittgen, 2001

J. Livak, T.D. Schmittgen

Analysis of relative gene expression data using real-time quantitative PCR and the 2−ΔΔCT method

Methods, 25 (2001), pp. 402-408, 10.1006/meth.2001.1262

View PDFView articleGoogle Scholar

Livy et al., 2003

J. Livy, S.E. Parnell, J.R. West

Blood ethanol concentration profiles: a comparison between rats and mice

Alcohol, 29 (2003), pp. 165-171, 10.1016/S0741-8329(03)00025-9

View PDFView articleView in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Lowry et al., 1951

H. Lowry, N.J. Rosebrough, A.L. Farr, R.J. Randall

Protein measurement with the Folin phenol reagent

J. Biol. Chem., 193 (1951), pp. 265-275

View PDFView articleView in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Lubman et al., 2007

I. Lubman, M. Yücel, W.D. Hall

Substance use and the adolescent brain: a toxic combination?

J. Psychopharmacol., 21 (2007), pp. 792-794, 10.1177/0269881107078309

View at publisher

View at publisher View in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Mahoney et al., 2019

R. Mahoney, G.E. Giles, B.P. Marriott, D.A. Judelson, E.L. Glickman, P.J. Geiselman, H.R. Lieberman

Intake of caffeine from all sources and reasons for use by college students

Clin. Nutr., 38 (2019), pp. 668-675, 10.1016/j.clnu.2018.04.004

View PDFView articleView in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Marczinski et al., 2012

A. Marczinski, M.T. Fillmore, A.L. Henges, M.A. Ramsey, C.R. Young

Effects of energy drinks mixed with alcohol on information processing, motor coordination and subjective reports of intoxication

Exp. Clin. Psychopharmacol, 20 (2012), pp. 129-138, 10.1037/a0026136

View at publisher

View at publisher View in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Martín and Buño, 2003

D. Martín, W. Buño

Caffeine-Mediated presynaptic long-term potentiation in hippocampal CA1 pyramidal neurons

J. Neurophysiol., 89 (2003), pp. 3029-3038, 10.1152/jn.00601.2002

View at publisher

View at publisher

This article is free to access.

View in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Mioranzza et al., 2014

Mioranzza, F. Nunes, D.M. Marques, G.T. Fioreze, A.S. Rocha, P.H.S. Botton, M.S. Costa, L.O. Porciúncula

Prenatal caffeine intake differently affects synaptic proteins during fetal brain development

Int. J. Dev. Neurosci., 36 (2014), pp. 45-52, 10.1016/j.ijdevneu.2014.04.006

View PDFView articleView in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Miranda et al., 2019

Miranda, J.F. Morici, M.B. Zanoni, P. Bekinschtein

Brain-derived neurotrophic factor: a key molecule for memory in the healthy and the pathological brain

Front. Cell. Neurosci., 13 (2019), p. 363, 10.3389/fncel.2019.00363

View at publisher

View at publisher View in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Mokdad et al., 2016

H. Mokdad, M.H. Forouzanfar, F. Daoud, A.A. Mokdad, C. El Bcheraoui, M. Moradi-Lakeh, H.H. Kyu, R.M. Barber, J. Wagner, K. Cercy, H. Kravitz, M. Coggeshall, A. Chew, K.F. O’Rourke, C. Steiner, M. Tuffaha, R. Charara, E.A. Al-Ghamdi, Y. Adi, R.A. Afifi, H. Alahmadi, F. AlBuhairan, N. Allen, M. AlMazroa, A.A. Al-Nehmi, Z. AlRayess, M. Arora, P. Azzopardi, C. Barroso, M. Basulaiman, Z.A. Bhutta, C. Bonell, C. Breinbauer, L. Degenhardt, D. Denno, J. Fang, A. Fatusi, A.B. Feigl, R. Kakuma, N. Karam, E. Kennedy, T.A.M. Khoja, F. Maalouf, C.M. Obermeyer, A. Mattoo, T. McGovern, Z.A. Memish, G.A. Mensah, V. Patel, S. Petroni, N. Reavley, D.R. Zertuche, M. Saeedi, J. Santelli, S.M. Sawyer, F. Ssewamala, K. Taiwo, M. Tantawy, R.M. Viner, J. Waldfogel, M.P. Zuñiga, M. Naghavi, H. Wang, T. Vos, A.D. Lopez, A.A. Al Rabeeah, G.C. Patton, C.J.L. Murray

Global burden of diseases, injuries, and risk factors for young people’s health during 1990–2013: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2013

Lancet, 387 (2016), pp. 2383-2401, 10.1016/S0140-6736(16)00648-6

View PDFView articleView in ScopusGoogle Scholar

O’Brien et al., 2008

C. O’Brien, T.P. McCoy, S.D. Rhodes, A. Wagoner, M. Wolfson

Caffeinated cocktails: energy drink consumption, high-risk drinking, and alcohol-related consequences among college students

Acad. Emerg. Med., 15 (2008), pp. 453-460, 10.1111/j.1553-2712.2008.00085.x

View at publisher

View at publisher

This article is free to access.

View in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Peacock et al., 2012

Peacock, R. Bruno, F.H. Martin

The subjective physiological, psychological, and behavioral risk-taking consequences of alcohol and energy drink Co-ingestion

Alcohol Clin. Exp. Res., 36 (2012), pp. 2008-2015, 10.1111/j.1530-0277.2012.01820.x

View at publisher

View at publisher View in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Petribu et al., 2023

N. Petribu, K.P. Abrahao, M.L.O. Souza-Formigoni

Ethanol combined with energy drinks: two decades of research in rodents

Front. Behav. Neurosci., 16 (2023), Article 1100608, 10.3389/fnbeh.2022.1100608

View at publisher

View at publisher Google Scholar

Pisu et al., 2019

G. Pisu, G. Boero, A. Garau, C. Casula, S. Cisci, F. Biggio, A. Concas, P. Follesa, E. Maciocco, P. Porcu, M. Serra

Are preconceptional stressful experiences crucial elements for the aetiology of autism spectrum disorder? Insights from an animal model

Neuropharmacology, 157 (2019), Article 107686, 10.1016/j.neuropharm.2019.107686

View PDFView articleGoogle Scholar

Riesselmann et al., 1996

Riesselmann, F. Rosenbaum, V. Schneider

[Alcohol and energy drink–can combined consumption of both beverages modify automobile driving fitness?]

Blutalkohol, 33 (1996), pp. 201-208

View in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Roemer and Stockwell, 2017

Roemer, T. Stockwell

Alcohol mixed with energy drinks and risk of injury: a systematic review

J. Stud. Alcohol Drugs, 78 (2017), pp. 175-183, 10.15288/jsad.2017.78.175

View at publisher

View at publisher View in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Rosenthal et al., 1991

Rosenthal, D.V. Goeddel, T. Nguyen, E. Martin, L.E. Burton, A. Shih, G.R. Laramee, F. Wurm, A. Mason, K. Nikolics, J.W. Winslow

Primary structure and biological activity of human brain-derived neurotrophic factor

Endocrinology, 129 (1991), pp. 1289-1294, 10.1210/endo-129-3-1289

View at publisher

View at publisher View in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Ryu and Roh, 2019

-Y. Ryu, J. Roh

The effects of high peripubertal caffeine exposure on the adrenal gland in immature male and female rats

Nutrients, 11 (2019), p. 951, 10.3390/nu11050951

View at publisher

View at publisher View in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Sajid et al., 2017

Sajid, S. Ahmad, S. Emad, Z. Batool, S. Khaliq, L. Anis, S. Tabassum, S. Madiha, L. Liaquat, S. Sadir, T. Perveen, S. Haider

Enhanced physical endurance and improved memory performance following taurine administration in rats

Pak. J. Pharm. Sci., 30 (2017), pp. 1957-1963

View in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Sallaberry et al., 2013

Sallaberry, F. Nunes, M.S. Costa, G.T. Fioreze, A.P. Ardais, P.H.S. Botton, B. Klaudat, T. Forte, D.O. Souza, E. Elisabetsky, L.O. Porciúncula

Chronic caffeine prevents changes in inhibitory avoidance memory and hippocampal BDNF immunocontent in middle-aged rats

Neuropharmacology, 64 (2013), pp. 153-159, 10.1016/j.neuropharm.2012.07.010

View PDFView articleView in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Sanna et al., 2011

Sanna, G. Talani, N. Obili, M.P. Mascia, M.C. Mostallino, P.P. Secci, M.G. Pisu, F. Biggio, C. Utzeri, P. Olla, G. Biggio, P. Follesa

Voluntary ethanol consumption induced by social isolation reverses the increase of α4/δ GABAA receptor gene expression and function in the Hippocampus of C57BL/6J mice

Front. Neurosci., 5 (2011), 10.3389/fnins.2011.00015

View at publisher

View at publisher Google Scholar

Sayed, 2021

M. Sayed

Quercetin alleviates red Bull energy drink-induced cerebral cortex neurotoxicity via modulation of Nrf2 and HO-1

Oxid. Med. Cell. Longev., 2021 (2021), pp. 1-13, 10.1155/2021/9482529

View at publisher

View at publisher

This article is free to access.

Google Scholar

Scheidt et al., 2015

Scheidt, G.R. Fries, L. Stertz, J.C.C. Cabral, F. Kapczinski, R.M.M.D. Almeida

Ethanol during adolescence decreased the BDNF levels in the hippocampus in adult male Wistar rats, but did not alter aggressive and anxiety-like behaviors

Trends Psychiatry Psychother, 37 (2015), pp. 143-151, 10.1590/2237-6089-2015-0017

View at publisher

View at publisher View in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Schwartz et al., 2015

L. Schwartz, K. Gilstad-Hayden, A. Carroll-Scott, S.A. Grilo, C. McCaslin, M. Schwartz, J.R. Ickovics

Energy drinks and youth self-reported hyperactivity/inattention symptoms

Academic Pediatrics, 15 (2015), pp. 297-304, 10.1016/j.acap.2014.11.006

View PDFView articleView in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Seemiller and Gould, 2020

R. Seemiller, T.J. Gould

The effects of adolescent alcohol exposure on learning and related neurobiology in humans and rodents

Neurobiol. Learn. Mem., 172 (2020), Article 107234, 10.1016/j.nlm.2020.107234

View PDFView articleView in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Sefen et al., 2022

A.N. Sefen, J.D. Patil, H. Cooper

The implications of alcohol mixed with energy drinks from medical and socio-legal standpoints

Front. Behav. Neurosci., 16 (2022), Article 968889, 10.3389/fnbeh.2022.968889

View at publisher

View at publisher View in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Shojaei et al., 2015

Shojaei, S. Ghavami, M. Panjehshahin, A. Owji

Effects of ethanol on the expression level of various BDNF mRNA isoforms and their encoded protein in the Hippocampus of adult and embryonic rats

IJMS, 16 (2015), pp. 30422-30437, 10.3390/ijms161226242

View at publisher

View at publisher View in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Smit and Rogers, 2000

J. Smit, P.J. Rogers

Effects of low doses of caffeine on cognitive performance, mood and thirst in low and higher caffeine consumers

Psychopharmacology, 152 (2000), pp. 167-173, 10.1007/s002130000506

View at publisher

View at publisher View in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Smith et al., 2004

Smith, Y. Ruderman, Q. Huagong, M. Gulinello

Effects of a low dose of ethanol in an animal model of premenstrual anxiety

Alcohol, 33 (2004), pp. 41-49, 10.1016/S0741-8329(04)00079-5

View PDFView articleView in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Spear, 2018

P. Spear

Effects of adolescent alcohol consumption on the brain and behaviour

Nat. Rev. Neurosci., 19 (2018), pp. 197-214, 10.1038/nrn.2018.10

View at publisher

View at publisher View in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Spear, 2000

P. Spear

The adolescent brain and age-related behavioral manifestations

Neurosci. Biobehav. Rev., 24 (2000), pp. 417-463, 10.1016/S0149-7634(00)00014-2

View PDFView articleView in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Specterman et al., 2005

Specterman, A. Bhuiya, A. Kuppuswamy, P. Strutton, M. Catley, N. Davey

The effect of an energy drink containing glucose and caffeine on human corticospinal excitability

Physiol. Behav., 83 (2005), pp. 723-728, 10.1016/j.physbeh.2004.09.008

View PDFView articleView in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Takahashi et al., 2015

T. Takahashi, L.F. Vendruscolo, R.N. Takahashi

Binge-like ingestion of a combination of an energy drink and alcohol leads to cognitive deficits and motivational changes

Pharmacol. Biochem. Behav., 136 (2015), pp. 82-86, 10.1016/j.pbb.2015.07.007

View PDFView articleView in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Talani et al., 2016

Talani, F. Biggio, V. Licheri, V. Locci, G. Biggio, E. Sanna

Isolation rearing reduces neuronal excitability in dentate gyrus granule cells of adolescent C57BL/6J mice: role of GABAergic tonic currents and neurosteroids

Front. Cell. Neurosci., 10 (2016), 10.3389/fncel.2016.00158

View at publisher

View at publisher Google Scholar

Talani et al., 2011

Talani, G. Biggio, E. Sanna

Enhanced sensitivity to ethanol-induced inhibition of LTP in CA1 pyramidal neurons of socially isolated C57BL/6J mice: role of neurosteroids

Front. Endocrinol., 2 (2011), 10.3389/fendo.2011.00056

View at publisher

View at publisher Google Scholar

Thombs et al., 2011

Thombs, M. Rossheim, T.E. Barnett, R.M. Weiler, M.D. Moorhouse, B.N. Coleman

Is there a misplaced focus on AmED? Associations between caffeine mixers and bar patron intoxication

Drug Alcohol Depend., 116 (2011), pp. 31-36, 10.1016/j.drugalcdep.2010.11.014

View PDFView articleView in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Toumbourou et al., 2019

W. Toumbourou, B. Rowland, J. Williams, R. Smith, G.C. Patton

Community intervention to prevent adolescent health behavior problems: evaluation of communities that care in Australia

Health Psychol., 38 (2019), pp. 536-544, 10.1037/hea0000735

View at publisher

View at publisher View in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Vargiu et al., 2021

Vargiu, F. Broccia, C. Lobina, D. Lecca, A. Capra, P.P. Bassareo, V. Bassareo

Chronic red Bull consumption during adolescence: effect on mesocortical and mesolimbic dopamine transmission and cardiovascular system in adult rats

Pharmaceuticals, 14 (2021), p. 609, 10.3390/ph14070609

View at publisher

View at publisher View in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Vercammen et al., 2019

A. Vercammen, J.W. Koma, S.N. Bleich

Trends in energy drink consumption among U.S. Adolescents and adults, 2003–2016

Am. J. Prev. Med., 56 (2019), pp. 827-833, 10.1016/j.amepre.2018.12.007

View PDFView articleView in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Verster et al., 2012

Verster, C. Aufricht, C. Alford

Energy drinks mixed with alcohol: misconceptions, myths, and facts

Int. J. Graph Multimed., 187 (2012), 10.2147/IJGM.S29313

View at publisher

View at publisher Google Scholar

Verster et al., 2015

C. Verster, J.M.E. Benjaminsen, J.H.M. Van Lanen, N.M.D. Van Stavel, B. Olivier

Effects of mixing alcohol with energy drink on objective and subjective intoxication: results from a Dutch on-premise study

Psychopharmacology, 232 (2015), pp. 835-842, 10.1007/s00213-014-3715-y

View at publisher

View at publisher

This article is free to access.

View in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Vetreno and Crews, 2012

P. Vetreno, F.T. Crews

Adolescent binge drinking increases expression of the danger signal receptor agonist HMGB1 and toll-like receptors in the adult prefrontal cortex

Neuroscience, 226 (2012), pp. 475-488, 10.1016/j.neuroscience.2012.08.046

View PDFView articleView in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Wesnes et al., 2017

A. Wesnes, H. Brooker, A.W. Watson, W. Bal, E. Okello

Effects of the Red Bull energy drink on cognitive function and mood in healthy young volunteers

J. Psychopharmacol., 31 (2017), pp. 211-221, 10.1177/0269881116681459

View at publisher

View at publisher View in ScopusGoogle Scholar

White et al., 2016

R. White, J.M. Padowski, Y. Zhong, G. Chen, S. Luo, P. Lazarus, M.E. Layton, S. McPherson

Pharmacokinetic analysis and comparison of caffeine administered rapidly or slowly in coffee chilled or hot versus chilled energy drink in healthy young adults

Clin. Toxicol., 54 (2016), pp. 308-312, 10.3109/15563650.2016.1146740

View at publisher

View at publisher

This article is free to access.

View in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Yasuma et al., 2021

Yasuma, K. Imamura, K. Watanabe, D. Nishi, N. Kawakami, A. Takano

Association between energy drink consumption and substance use in adolescence: a systematic review of prospective cohort studies

Drug Alcohol Depend., 219 (2021), Article 108470, 10.1016/j.drugalcdep.2020.108470

View PDFView articleView in ScopusGoogle Scholar

You and Lu, 2023

You, B. Lu

Diverse functions of multiple Bdnf transcripts driven by distinct Bdnf promoters

Biomolecules, 13 (2023), p. 655, 10.3390/biom13040655

View at publisher

View at publisher View in ScopusGoogle Scholar

Zhang and Madan, 2021

-C. Zhang, C.R. Madan

How does caffeine influence memory? Drug, experimental, and demographic factors

Neurosci. Biobehav. Rev., 131 (2021), pp. 525-538, 10.1016/j.neubiorev.2021.09.033