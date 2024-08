Bebés en pañales caminan por una autopista de EE.UU. tras salir despedidos de un coche accidentado

Two toddlers in their diapers walk away fine after being thrown from a Jeep that had flipped on a Texas highway.

«Deputies responded to a major crash on the main lanes of the East Freeway at Freeport. A two-car crash where one of the cars flipped over several times causing… pic.twitter.com/g38lgLrH14

— Police Incidents (@PoliceIncident) August 14, 2024

=> Recibir por Whatsapp las noticias destacadas