Este jueves no hay atención en centros de salud ni hospitales cruceños por un paro de salud

Los trabajadores del sector exigen el pago de retroactivo e incremento salarial para las personas que tienen ítems de la Gobernación cruceña

[Foto: Alejandra Fernández- Unitel] / Pese al paro hay personas

Fuente: Unitel

Este jueves se cumple el segundo día de paro de salud en centros de primer nivel y en hospitales de segundo y tercer nivel. La medida es acatada por trabajadores de salud en demanda de un pliego petitorio que incluye cuatro demandas, entre estas el pago de retroactivos e incremento salarial para las personas que tienen ítems de la Gobernación cruceña.