Este jueves no hay atención en centros de salud ni hospitales cruceños por un paro de salud

Este jueves se cumple el segundo día de paro de salud en centros de primer nivel y en hospitales de segundo y tercer nivel. La medida es acatada por trabajadores de salud en demanda de un pliego petitorio que incluye cuatro demandas, entre estas el pago de retroactivos e incremento salarial para las personas que tienen ítems de la Gobernación cruceña.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span></p> <p class="paragraphs paragraph-2" style="text-align: justify;">Esta medida comenzó el miércoles y se tiene previsto que concluya este jueves. Sin embargo, los trabajadores de salud lamentan que hasta esta jornada no fueron escuchados por lo que no descartan que la próxima semana acaten un paro de 72 horas. Este paro se acata tanto en centros de salud como en los hospitales de todo el departamento cruceño. Pese al paro, este jueves, había personas que madrugaron en busca de atención en el hospital San Juan de Dios.

En el pliego petitorio se incluye también el rembolso por el Sistema Único de Salud (SUS) "de forma oportuna a todos los niveles de atención por falta de insumos y medicamentos". Los trabajadores también exigen que se garantice el pago de deudas y se firmen convenios para la atención en la Caja Nacional de Salud (CNS) en capital y provincias.

En la último punto, se denuncia la falta de recursos humanos en los centros de salud y hospitales del departamento cruceño. 